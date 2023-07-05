Sex Education Final Season Trailer Released by Netflix

Sex Education Season 4 has a brand new teaser from Netflix. In. The newest clip, your favorites are back for their final curtain call on the streaming service. Fans rejoiced when Netflix made the decision to pursue one more season of the comedy series. September 21 will be the big day for the debut on the streamer. In a letter to the fans, series creator Laurie Nunn knew there would be some emotions. But, she also told the fans that they've been working really hard to make sure that Sed Education leaves on the highest note possible. Take a look at the teaser for yourself down below!

Netflix describes what awaits in Season 4: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!"

"Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him," they continued. "Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

One Last Ride for Sex Education

The Netflix favorite stars Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in the lead roles. Ncuti Gatwa also joins Aimee Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Emma Mackey, Jason Isaacs, Jim Howie and Kedar Williams-Stirling in the program. Last fall, Netflix made the decision to renew Sex Education for Season 4.

"I think these characters ... they've got legs," Nunn explained to The Hollywood Reporter back in 2021 when the question of more seasons was broached. "I think I could do some more with them if we're given the chance. [Netflix] is very supportive and really wanting us to tell the stories that we feel passionate about. It really feels like we're all on the same page, wanting to make the same show."

Ncuti Gatwa Joining Doctor Who

Gatwa himself is lined-up as the Fifteenth Doctor for the 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who. Adding to that excitement is the return of beloved showrunner Russell T. Davies. "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in a press release when his casting was first announced. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care."

He continued, "I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Will you be watching this season of Sex Education? Let us know in the comments!