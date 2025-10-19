Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (October 20th)

As the weekend winds down and we prepare for another week of fall, Netflix is getting started on a week full of new additions. Between movies, TV shows, and a comedy special, the streaming giant has a slew of titles set to arrive over a span of five consecutive days with new additions. The highlights of the week are coming from the TV side of things, with multiple popular titles dropping new seasons on the service.

This week is going to be a big one for TV on Netflix, with new additions and returning hits making their way to the service’s lineup. On Tuesday, Netflix will get the second season of hit zombie spin-off The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The biggest new arrival, however, shows up on Thursday. That day will see the Season 2 premiere of acclaimed series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The first installment was an instant hit for Netflix last year and there has been a ton of excitement leading up to the sophomore season.

You can check out the full list of this week’s Netflix arrivals below!

October 21st

Michelle Wolf: The Well — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Michelle Wolf gets real about white women, serial killers and adjusting to motherhood in this sharp, unfiltered stand-up special.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2

Who Killed the Montreal Expos? (CA) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An investigation into the downfall of the Montreal Expos, Canada’s first Major League Baseball team — and who was ultimately responsible.

October 22nd

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY SERIES

A brutal mob war between John Stanfa and Joey Merlino plunges ’90s Philadelphia into chaos and bloodshed in this captivating true-crime series.

The Monster of Florence (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

As a serial killer targets couples and strikes terror in Italy, authorities explore a case from 1968 that may be key to finding The Monster of Florence.

October 23rd

The Elixir (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

An elixir unleashes the undead in a village. A family at odds with one another must unite and fight to survive as their hometown collapses.

Nobody Wants This: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Joanne and Noah’s whirlwind romance encounters some turbulence as they deal with family drama, career struggles and one very big looming question.

October 24th

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE — NETFLIX FILM

When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.

Parish: Season 1

October 25th

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES