Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 31st)

A brand new week is about to begin, which means a whole wave of new movies and TV shows are preparing to make their way to Netflix. What’s especially exciting about this week is that it marks the start of a new month, and a new month always brings even more big name titles to the streaming service.

The next five days, beginning with Monday, March 31st, will have new titles make their way to Netflix. The biggest of these days, as far as new additions are concerned, is Tuesday, April 1st. That day will see movies like Big Daddy, Psycho, Heat, Field of Dreams, and more added to Netflix’s lineup.

You can check out the full rundown of this week’s Netflix arrivals below!

Monday, March 31st

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Young women who worked in the sex industry were disappearing from New York City and Long Island, and no one was looking for them. Then in 2010, female remains were found in the Gilgo Beach area of Long Island, leading to a string of additional discoveries, all of which seemed to be connected. The case of the Long Island Serial Killer remained unsolved for 13 years — until July 2023 when the police arrested a suspect. From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus (Lost Girls) comes the definitive look at the twists and turns in a case that dominated headlines and is still developing in real time.

Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

A young woman’s future is jeopardized by a secret arrangement that throws her life into chaos — but it may be the only way to save her family.

Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

New talent. New locations. Young artists from north to south and even overseas battle it out for a grand prize and the title of Italy’s next rap star.

Tuesday, April 1st

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck

Wednesday, April 2nd

Banger (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

When cops recruit a has-been DJ to bust a quirky criminal gang with ties to his rival, he spots a chance to mix his way back to the top with a banger.

Garnachas: Glorious Street Food! (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A flavorful exploration of Mexico’s street food scene, where the beloved garnacha takes center stage, sparks debates and unites fans with every bite.

Love on the Spectrum: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The search for true love continues as newcomers and returning favorites navigate the ups and downs of dating on the autism spectrum.

Thursday, April 3rd

Devil May Cry — NETFLIX SERIES

When a mysterious villain threatens to open the gates of Hell, a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world’s best hope for salvation.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

With trust in short supply, the Camp Fam moves forward in their quest to outsmart a clever foe. But new threats and surprises await them at every turn.

PULSE — NETFLIX SERIES

Dr. Danny Simms and her fellow early-career doctors navigate complex cases — both medical and interpersonal — in a Miami emergency room.

Friday, April 4th

Karma (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A fateful accident intertwines six lives in a thrilling tale of karma and crime, where each must face their own dark truths and connections.

TEST (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

The worlds of three people converge during a historic cricket match, ultimately forcing them to make life-altering decisions.