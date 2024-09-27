Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 27th)

While Netflix has a ton of new arrivals ready for October, the weekend leading up to the new month is actually a fairly light one. The service has only announced new releases for Thursday and Friday, and there won't be any other additions until October arrives on Tuesday. On top of that, there aren't really any major titles amongst this small weekend wave, save for a new dramedy series and a potentially award-winning documentary.

The big highlight for the weekend actually launched on Thursday. The title in question is Nobody Wants This, a romantic dramedy series starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell.

On Friday, Netflix will debut the highly anticipated documentary Will & Harper, which follows actor Will Ferrell and his good friend, Harper Steele on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. You can check out all of the weekend's Netflix additions below!

Thursday, September 26th



A True Gentleman (TR) -- NETFLIX FILM

A charming male escort finds his life turned upside down when he starts to fall in love, challenging him to discover what he truly wants and needs.

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Two years have passed since we left Daniele and the Ship of Madmen. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them competing for custody of the little girl with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he had during the Compulsory Health Treatment week, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, he is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to prove to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele gets to know the new patients in the dormitory, who force him to reflect on his excess empathy towards the pain of others, who risk derailing him again.

Nobody Wants This -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sparks fly between an outspoken podcaster and a newly single rabbi in this comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody.

Friday, September 27th



Lisabi: The Uprising (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

The legendary story of a folk hero's rebellion against an oppressive empire, fighting for his freedom and forever altering the course of Yoruba history.

Rez Ball -- NETFLIX FILM

In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive.

We Were Kings (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

A tight-knit crew of three reign over a bustling barrio of Mexico City – until a sudden tragedy breaks their crowns and renders two of them rivals.

Will & Harper -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

When Will Ferrell's good friend of 30 years, Harper Steele comes out as a trans woman, the pair embark on a road trip to process this new stage in their friendship and reintroduce Harper to the country she loves as her authentic self.