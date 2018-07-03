Netflix: New Shows Just Added for July

New Netflix arrivals are here!

The streaming service just delivered a fresh batch of programming to audiences, and the TV offerings are plentiful.

There are several CBS dramas getting new seasons on the platform, in addition to a critical darling from the USA Network. There are also a few international reality show offerings, as well!

Scroll through to see the 8 new shows just added to Netflix.

‘Hawaii Five-O’ (Season 8)

Several seasons of CBS law enforcement dramas were added to Netflix on Sunday.

Hawaii Five-O‘s eighth season is now available on the streaming service, and its notable for being the show’s first season without stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park.

To fill the void, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale join the cast, with recurring stars Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun and Kimee Balmilero being upped to regular status.

‘NCIS’ (Season 15)

NCIS‘ fifteenth season was added to Netflix on Sunday.

This season picks up from where season 14 left off, with Gibbs and McGee in the clutches of terrorists. From there you get some normal week to week developments, with McGee’s family life undergoing some major changes and Maria Bello joining as a new member of the team.

The series also wraps up with the well-publicized exit of Pauley Perrette’s Abby Scuito in a heartbreaking final bow.

‘Madam Secretary’ (Season 4)

The CBS sleeper hit Madam Secretary also saw a season added to Netflix.

Season 4 of the political drama sees Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) tackle conspiracy theories, cease fire negotiations and possible nuclear launches.

‘Blue Bloods’ (Season 8)

Netflix also added season 8 of Blue Bloods on Sunday.

This a pretty standard season of the CBS cop drama, with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) tackling being a single parent, Frank (Tom Selleck) carrying out his typical duties and a fan-favorite couple finally getting together.

‘Good Witch’ (Season 4)

The latest 10-episode installment in Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch franchise was added to the service on Monday.

As the title suggests, Catherine Bell stars as a “good” witch dealing with romantic issues and owning her own store.

‘The Sinner’ (Season 1)

The Sinner was one of the surprise hits of the 2017-2018 season, and now its freshman season is on Netflix.

Jessica Biel stars at Cora Tannetti, a normal housewife who suddenly commits a violent act in public with no clue why she did it.

This 8-episode set was rather acclaimed, earn Golden Globe nominations for Best Miniseries or Television Film and Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film for Biel.

‘Queens of Comedy’ (Season 2)

Queens of Comedy is an international hit that is perfect for any standup comedy lover.

This Indian series sees eight women facing off against each other to be crowned the country’s top female comedic talent.

Rica, Famosa, Latina (Seasons 1-4)

Rica, Famosa, Latina (translated as Rich, Famous, Latina) is a Spanish language equivalent to the U.S. favorite Real Housewives franchise.

Personalities including Victoria Del Rosal, Sandra Vidal and Luzelba Mansour as they tackle the challenges of being rich and famous, as the title suggests.