Netflix’s Beloved Steamy Romance Series Is Finally Back With All New Episodes

We may fully be in winter and with it, colder temperatures, but when it comes to programming, Netflix is certainly heating things up. Even though the calendar page is about to turn to February, the streamer still has one major new arrival for subscribers and that day has finally arrived with the return of the platform’s wildly popular and steamiest romantic series with all new episodes.

Arriving today, Thursday, January 29th is the first part of Bridgerton’s eagerly anticipated fourth season. Part 1 consists of four episodes, “The Waltz”, “Time Transfixed”, The Field Next to the Other Road”, and “An Offer from a Gentleman”, while Part 2, which will consist of the remaining four episodes of the season, will arrive on the platform February 26th.

Season 4 of Bridgerton Adapts Not Only Julia Quinn’s Novel, But An Iconic Fairytale as Well

The fourth season of Bridgerton is based on author Julia Quinn’s third Regency romance novel in the Bridgerton series, An Offer from a Gentleman, which follows the story of Benedict Bridgerton and his romance with Sophie, the illegitimate daughter of an earl. However, Quinn’s novel was heavily inspired by the classic fairytale Cinderella, bringing that rags to riches story into the Regency era. Now, Season 4 of Bridgerton is poised to do the same in live-action, offering something a little fresh and unique to the wildly popular series. It’s a little bit of a departure from previous seasons which were adapted from novels The Duke and I, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Netflix’s Bridgerton brings the story to life. We’ve already seen some little details thanks to the previously released trailer, including the nod to Cinderella’s legendary glass slipper — a glove left behind in Bridgerton instead — so it will be fun to see how further the series incorporates fairytale elements with their own Regency era spin. And while it might be just a little frustrating for fans to only get four episodes with Part 1, they won’t have to wait too long for the remainder of the season. The final four episodes arrive on February 26th and there is even more good news for Bridgerton fans beyond that. The series has already been renewed for seasons five and six so there’s much more romance to come.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

