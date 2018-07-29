Netflix Spoils Surprise ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 6 Return

Orange Is the New Black fans got an unwelcome surprise on Twitter Saturday when Netflix spoiled a major return for season 6.

Spoilers for Orange Is the New Black season 6 ahead.

Season 6 of the Netflix prison drama premiered on Friday, and it sees the cast of characters in a new maximum security setting. Because of the riot that took place in season 5, many new faces are not returning for the new episodes.

One of the faces that appeared to be out of the picture was Alex Vause, played by That ’70s Show alum Laura Prepon. Alex is the main love interest of the show’s lead character Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), but she has disappeared for extended periods of a time over the past five seasons.

That precedent, the riot repercussions and Prepon’s real-life pregnancy seemed like the perfect combination of reasons to have a season without an appearance from Alex.

However, Netflix spilled the beans on Alex’s return just over 24 hours after the season was released.

The streaming giant uploaded the above teaser to their Twitter account that shows a new clip of Alex from season 6.

“Excuse me. Can you help me find my cell?” Alex coyly asks.

Text then pops up clearly declaring “Vause is back.” Even if users did not watch the clip, the tweet caption was “Alex. Vause. Is. Back.”

Many OITNB fans were not pleased with the spoiler. Despite the fact that the new season was out in the world, most people had not gotten time to binge the new season.

“Can we NOT ruin the show for those of us who don’t have time to get past the first episode in the 24 hours since it came out?!” one user wrote.

Another user added, “Um spoiler much, damn. We can’t all binge the show.”

To make matters worse, this was not the first time Netflix had spoiled one of their shows on the Twitter timeline. Fans dogged the service’s decision to use a spoiler like Alex’s return in the marketing, which was obviously going to ruffle some feathers.

“I will never understand why you guys tweet spoilers so soon after releasing an entire season,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “It’s like Netflix wakes up in the morning and says ‘How can we make more subscribers angry at us today?’”

Orange Is the New Black season 6 and all previous seasons are available on Netflix.