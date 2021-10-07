Netflix’s Squid Game Costumes Surge Ahead of Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, there are people who go all out with their favorite shows. For some, that brings anime to the forefront while others dip into superheroes or pop culture icons. This year, it seems like Squid Game will be at the front of everyone’s mind given its huge success, and it seems costumes are already surging ahead of October 31st.

Variety broke down all the data for fans this week with a special costume reports. As more and more fans continue to watch Squid Game, it seems costume pieces for the Korean drama are flying off the shelves. So if you wanted to get Vans to match the show, well – you might have some trouble.

According to data from Sole Supplier, white slip-on Vans are a hot commodity these days. Squid Game renewed the sneakers’ popularity as its leads all wear the uniform shoes. In fact, these Vans have seen a 7,800% jump in sales since Squid Game went live, and their search traffic online is up at 97%.

These white sneakers are a must-have thanks to Squid Game, and they pair with green tracksuits. Fans are looking for nondescript suits that come with a white stripe down the side, but they are hard to find. Some fans have resorted to adding alterations to suit the series, so Squid Game‘s fandom is going hard.

And of course, other fans aren’t interested in dressing up as the show’s contestants. Others want to hit up Halloween as a villain, so they are picking up red jumpsuits and painted fencing masks. Searches for these costume pieces are up 63% in the last few weeks nationally. So if you see a lot of Squid Game guards on Halloween, well – try not to be too alarmed!

Haven’t seen Squid Game yet? You can catch the hit K-drama over on Netflix right now. The show’s official synopsis can be read here: “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in a children’s game. Inside a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

