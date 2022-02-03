Netflix Superhero Series Rises Through the Ranks After Season 2 Debut

Raising Dion, the Netflix original superhero series from executive producer Michael B. Jordan, had a pretty massive gap between its first two seasons. Due to the complications created by COVID-19, Raising Dion went two-and-a-half years without releasing new episodes, leaving fans waiting for quite a while. Fortunately, that drought ended this week as Season 2 of the series debuted on February 1st, and it’s safe to say none of Raising Dion‘s fans lost interest over the course of the off-season.

The Netflix Top 10 has been dominated by several new original shows over the last week or so. Kristen Bell’s mystery satire The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window and Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead have been leading the way, along with the final season of Ozark. It only took one day for Raising Dion to crash the party.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wednesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 sees Raising Dion debut as the third-most popular title on the entire service. It beat out the likes of Ozark and In From the Cold just a day after launching its second installment. It won’t be too surprising is Raising Dion finds a way to rise even higher in the coming days.

You can check out a full breakdown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 TV list below!

1. The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

“Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsessed over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder. Or did she?”

2. All of Us Are Dead

“A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.”

3. Raising Dion

“A widowed mom sets out to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers while keeping his extraordinary gifts under wraps.”

4. Ozark

“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

5. In From the Cold

“Exposed as an ex-Russian spy, an American single mom must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.”

6. Archive 81

“An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult.”

7. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

8. Too Hot to Handle

“On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex.”

9. Feria: The Darkest Light

“Two sisters must face a new reality – and supernatural elements – when it’s revealed their parents participated in a cult ritual ending in death.”

10. Gabby’s Dollhouse

“Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.”