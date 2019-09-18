Netflix Releases Raising Dion Superhero TV Series Trailer

Fans are in for a different type of superhero series with Netflix‘s newest project Raising Dion, and now we have our first look at the new series thanks to a debut trailer. The trailer introduces us to a young boy named Dion (played by JaSiah Young) and his mother Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) after the death of husband and father Mark (Michael B. Jordan) due to a mysterious storm. As we go on to learn though there’s more to that storm than meets the eye, and that goes for Dion as well, something discovered when he is hit by a car and instead of getting run over he seemingly teleports to the sidewalk.

That would shock just about anyone, but there’s more to his powers than just teleportation. He can seemingly manipulate objects and the environment around himself, and together with her friend Pat (Jason Ritter), they try and help him not only control his abilities but also keep him out of the government’s hands, who evaluate and research all those with special abilities.

There seems to be some sort of mysterious link to these storms and Dion as well, as they seem to be seeking him out, and Nicole is going to get to the bottom of all of it to keep her son safe.

You can check out the full trailer to the new series above, and the official description can be found below.

“A young boy struggling to control his newfound powers. A single mom fighting the odds to keep her son safe. Secrets, conspiracies, mysteries, all dangerously swarming around one family… Raising Dion launches October 4th, only on Netflix.”

Raising Dion is directed by Neema Barnette, Rachel Goldberg, Dennis A. Liu, and Seith Mann, and is executive produced by Liu, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Green, Carol Barbee, Kenny Goodman, and Charles D. King. The series is written by Barbee, Edward Ricourt, Joshua Sternin, J.R. Ventimilia, Leigh Dana Jackson, Kimberly Ndombe, Michael Poisson, and Liu.

Raising Dion hits Netflix on October 4th.

What did you think of the trailer for Raising Dion? Let us know in the comments!