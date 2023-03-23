Netflix Releases First Look, Premiere Date for To All the Boys Spinoff

Netflix has released a first clip for its upcoming To All the Boys spinoff, XO, Kitty, as well as released the released date for the highly anticipated series. On Wednesday, the streamer released a short clip explaining how Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) will end up heading to Korea in pursuit of her own love story as well as revealed that the series will arrive on Thursday, May 18th. The series will have a 10-episode first season. You can check out the first clip for yourself below.

In XO, Kitty, Cathcart returns to the role of "teen matchmaker" Kitty who "thinks she knows everything is to know about love" according to Netflix. "But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

In addition to Cathcart, the series stars Minyeong Choi as Dae, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K, Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Regan Aliya as Juliana.

"We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story," series creator Jenny Han said in a statement. "So, it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters."

"I am so, so excited for everyone to see XO, Kitty. So much hard work was put into it, and I can't wait for people to get to see this new world because I think what I'm most excited about is that it's a very, very different space that we've never seen Kitty in before and a very different world that we've never seen. Just the To All The Boys universe has never fully explored this," Cathcart told ComicBook.com last year. "It's Kitty now going to international school in Korea. So already we're not in Adler High. We're in a whole different high school and many, many years have passed, so Kitty's in a very different time of her life so she's going through a lot of different things. And we kind of see her against the world, her with her friends, not her with her family and her as the dynamic with her sisters. It's a very different space to see her in. It's a very different environment. So, I'm very excited for fans to see that. And just the storylines we have, I think, are so much fun and I cannot wait to see it myself. I'm just dying to tell the world all about it, but more will definitely be coming out soon with that. I can't share too much. But I don't think I've ever been so excited for something to come out ever."

XO, Kitty debuts Thursday, May 18th on Netflix.