What Was Netflix's Most-Watched Anime of 2023?

Netflix has been exploring the anime world for several years, not just by adding established anime franchises to its roster, but also by creating original anime stories of its own. Recently, the streaming service took the opportunity to share its top series and projects for 2023, and anime was a big hit. Amongst the many entries, anime fans were able to see what came out on top when it came to the series that currently populate Netflix's library.

2023 hasn't just been a big year for Netflix when it comes to populating its roster with original anime projects such as Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King, Pluto, and more, but also thanks to its live-action anime adaptations. One Piece arrived earlier this summer and was a smash hit for the streaming service, quickly being confirmed for a second season by none other than creator Eiichiro Oda. Most recently, Netflix released the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho, the story focusing on Spirit Detectives as they fight against supernatural threats. 2024 is aiming to have some big entries for Netflix as the streaming service has confirmed that Delicious in Dungeon, Beasters: Final Season, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more will hit the platform.

The Top Anime on Netflix in 2023

Standing above the rest when it came to Netflix's top anime was Demon Slayer, which has become a runaway hit in a relatively short amount of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko were joined by the likes of Hajime no Ippo, Record of Ragnarok, Vinland Saga, One Piece, Pokemon, and many others when it came to the top anime rankings on the platform. It will be interesting to see if the Demon Slayer Corps is able to hold its top spot in 2024.

Demon Slayer is set to make a comeback next year in a big way as both the fourth season and a new movie will be debuting in 2024. Following the Swordsmith Village Arc, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and friends will be a part of the Hashira Training Arc, seeing the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps putting them to the test.

Via Oro Japan