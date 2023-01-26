Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 2

Netflix's The Recruit is officially sticking around. On Thursday, the streaming service confirmed that the thriller series will be returning for a second season, just over a month after it first made its debut on December 16th. The series stars Black Adam and To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo, who also executive produces the show. Fans of The Recruit will surely be happy to get this news, especially after Season 1 of the series ended on a cliffhanger ending. Season 1 of the show performed pretty impressively on Netflix, staying within its Top 10 most-watched shows for a good chunk of December.

"I know I speak for our entire cast and executive team at eOne and Netflix when I say that we're thrilled to be returning to The Recruit for a second season," Centineo tells Tudum. "I'm looking forward to seeing what [showrunner] Alexi Hawley has in store for us all."

"I'm thrilled to dive back into the fun, funny, action-packed world of The Recruit," series creator Alexi Hawley added. "Seeing how invested our audience became in the show's adventurous take on the spy world has been incredibly rewarding, and I can't wait to turn it all up to 11 in Season 2."

What is The Recruit about?

The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job turns upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime. Owen quickly becomes entangled in a dangerous and often absurd world of power politics and mischievous players, as he travels the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.

The cast of the series also includes Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis Hall, Byron Mann, Andel Parker, and Kaylah Zander. The series is created by Hawley, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Hawley is joined by fellow executive producers Noah Centineo, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky, and Charlie Ebersol.

