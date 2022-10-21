The Recruit: Noah Centineo's New Netflix Series Set for December Premiere

Netflix has had a pretty busy day with their annual TUDUM presentation. The streaming giant has released a ton of new information on upcoming new series and their returning series. We found out that YOU season 4 will be split into two parts and that when the next season of The Witcher will premiere. Some of the new series that they revealed is nclude one from the creators of Dark as well as one that will star Noah Centineo. Centineo will headline an upcoming Netflix original series called The Recruit, and he's even producing it. The series will premiere on December 16, 2022.

The streaming service describes the series as follows: "Centineo stars as Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job gets off to a rocky start. After discovering a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who's planning to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime, Owen finds himself entangled in a dangerous and absurd world of power politics and mischievous players. As if the stakes weren't already high enough, he must now travel the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA. Talk about an onboarding experience. Centineo also serves as executive producer, with Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh rounding out the cast."

Centineo will appear next in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam solo project from Warner Bros. and DC Comics. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

