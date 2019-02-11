Netflix: All the Sci-Fi and Horror Shows Coming in 2019

Netflix is continually expanding its efforts on original programming and more times than not, the end results have been acclaimed by critics and fans alike.

From the debut of a comic book adaptation like The Umbrella Academy to the return of Stranger Things in the form of a third season, 2019 has no shortage of genre shows that should satisfy the palate of sci-fi, horror, and all-around genre fans.

As it stands now, Netflix has revealed the release dates for about half of their original series this year, while the rest have either been announced as having 2019 premiere dates or have been long-speculated to hit the streaming giant sometime in the coming months.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 1) – February 15th

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

ULTRAMAN (Season 1) – April 1

“There used to be a “giant of light” that has continued to protect the peace of the earth from the crisis of huge monsters and invading aliens. That name is Ultraman. The time has passed since the time passed since he had assimilated with Hayato of the science special forces team and left the earth after completing its mission, the human race has reached the age of prosperity. However, it was only an upright peace …. Now, when the power of “light giant” is required again, a new hero who inherits the factor of light appears. However, it was a high school student with a life – sized problem wrapped in a reinforced suit of metallic body, not a giant. His name is Shojiro Hayada. A new story that the man who was once Ultraman, Susumu Hayasuda struggles as much as possible to become a new generation Ultraman will open the door to this place!”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 2) – April 5th

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Stranger Things 3 – July 4th

Stranger Things: A love letter to the ’80s classics that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is set in 1983 Indiana, where a young boy vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.

Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things 3: Coming July 4, 2019.

Brotherhood (Season 1) – 2019

“Set in the 90s the thriller will follow the story of Cristina, an honest and dedicated lawyer that finds that her missing brother has been jailed for years and is a leader of an ascendant criminal faction. Coerced by the police, she is forced to become an informant and work against her brother. But as Cristina infiltrates the faction, she begins to question her own values about law and justice and comes into contact with a dark side of herself she did not imagine she had.”

No release date for Brotherhood has been announced.

Love, Death & Robots (Season 1) – 2019

“Love, Death & Robots is a collection of animated short stories that span the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres. With a bold approach to each story’s narrative, episodes are intended to be easy to watch and hard to forget.

Executive produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller and Josh Donen, the series brings together world-class animation creators and captivating stories for the first anthology of short animated stories guaranteed to deliver a unique and visceral viewing experience.”

No release date for Love, Death & Robots has been announced.

Raising Dion (Season 1) – 2019

“Raising Dion follows the story of a woman named Nicole Reese, who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark (Michael B. Jordan). The normal dramas of raising a son as a single mom are amplified when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat (Jason Ritter), and protect Dion from antagonists out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.”

No release date for Raising Dion has been announced.

Black Mirror (Season 5) – 2019

Though it hasn’t officially been announced by Netflix as of yet, Black Mirror executive producer Annabel Jones previously mentioned the streaming giant hopes to push out the latest season of the anthology series yet this year.

Jessica Jones (Season 3) – 2019

With Netflix cancelling their Marvel-based shows left and right, Jessica Jones is the last show in the Marvel stable to debut it’s latest season on the streaming giant. However, in a recent earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger hinted that Jessica Jones Season Three would be dropping in the third quarter of their fiscal year, which would place the debut of the show sometime this summer.

Lucifer (Season 4) – 2019

Thanks to Netflix, Lucifer lives on after having been cancelled by Fox after three seasons on cable television. Though no exact date has been announced for the streaming giant to release season four of the show, it’s expected to be sometime this year.