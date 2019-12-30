Netflix Reveals Ten Most Popular TV Series Of 2019

One of the keys to Netflix‘s success as a streaming service has been the platform’s development of series which drop entire seasons at once. Binge-viewing has been popularized through Netflix’s model, allowing audiences to watch hours of their favorite shows all the way through to the end of the season at their own pace. Throughout 2019, the streaming platform has released several new titles and new seasons for previously successful titles, with some being viewed more than others.

Now, Netflix has officially released a list of their ten most popular series from 2019. For shows released late in the year, projections based on how popular the titles became by the time of the list being released were used to configure their place on the list for titles released over the course of the year.

Below, we take a look at Netflix’s most popular shows from 2019, starting at Number 10 and running through its biggest winner.

10. Raising Dion

Raising Dion follows the story of a woman who raises her son Dion after the death of her husband Mark. Nicole must now keep her son’s gifts secret with the help of Mark’s best friend Pat, and protect Dion from people out to exploit him while figuring out the origin of his abilities.

9. 13 Reasons Why S3

To start, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen, in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush, Hannah, and her decision to end her life. In Season 3, the popular Netflix show became a mystery trying to uncover the murderer of Bryce Walker.

8. Sex Education

A teenage boy with a sex therapist mother teams up with a high school classmate to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at school. The series was created by Laurie Nunn and stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, and Ncuti Gatwa.

7. Unbelievable

6. When They See Us

When They See Us is based on events of the April 19, 1989 Central Park jogger case and explores the lives of the five suspects who were prosecuted on charges related to the sexual assault of a female victim, and of their families. The five juvenile males of color, the protagonists of the series: Kevin Richardson (Asante Blackk), Antron McCray (Caleel Harris), Yusef Salaam (Ethan Herisse), Korey Wise (Jharrel Jerome), and Raymond Santana (Marquis Rodriguez), were divided by the prosecutor into two groups for trial. Each youth was convicted by juries of various charges related to the assault; four were convicted of rape. They were sentenced to maximum terms for juveniles except for Korey Wise, who was 16 at the time of the crime and treated as an adult by the legal system. He had been held in adult facilities and served his time in adult prison.

5. You S2

Joe Goldberg moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past, and starts over with a new identity. When he meets avid chef Love Quinn, Joe begins falling into his old patterns of obsession and violence. As Joe attempts to forge a new love, he strives to make his relationship with Love succeed at all costs, to avoid the fate of his past romantic endeavors.

4. Dead to Me

A hotheaded widow searching for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband befriends an eccentric optimist who isn’t quite what she seems.

3. The Umbrella Academy

A family of former child heroes, now grown apart, must reunite to continue to protect the world. The Netflix series is based on a comic of the same title and stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castenada, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aiden Gallagher.

2. The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. The series, based on popular novels, is created by Lauren Schmidt and stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra. Netflix is predicting it to be its Number 2 title of the year based on early viewing numbers which help projections going forward.

1. Stranger Things

In the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, the newly opened Starcourt Mall has become the focal point of the town, driving other stores out of business. Chief Jim Hopper is conflicted over Eleven and Mike’s budding relationship, while Joyce considers moving out of Hawkins for better prospects, leaving the state of the children’s friendships and her own relationship with Hopper in the air. However, strange power fluctuations trigger Will’s awareness of something otherworldly, and Eleven and Max sense something is off about the town’s residents, and despite having closed the portal to the Upside Down, fears that they are all still in danger from it.