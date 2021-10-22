This Netflix Hit Is Currently Dominating EVERY Streaming Series — Including Ted Lasso

Netflix has a new series that has done nothing but make history since it premiered. Squid Game, the Korean thriller about a deadly series of children’s games with a massive cash prize at the end, is already one of the biggest shows in Netflix’s history. The streamer announced that , but that only tells part of the story. It’s even more impressive now that the actual numbers have come in.

According to Nielsen’s latest streaming ratings, Squid Game was absolutely untouchable during its first week on Netflix. From September 20th to September 26th, Nielsen estimates that Netflix subscribers streamed more than 1.9 billion minutes of Squid Game. Lucifer, the second place title over that week, didn’t even see half of that viewership, with 860 million minutes streamed. Even Ted Lasso, one of the most talked-about TV shows on the Internet, failed to come close to Squid Game. The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series was streamed for 509 million minutes over the same time period.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is no limit to Squid Game‘s Netflix success, so it may come as a bit of a surprise that the series hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season. It’s certainly just a formality at this point, as Netflix wants as much of the show as it can get, but it isn’t official at this time. That said, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is ready to return for more episodes as soon as Netflix gives the word.

“Of course. Because I’ve received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2,” Jung-jae told . “But at this point I don’t know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series. I don’t know anything right now. And I also don’t know whether if Gi-hun’s role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it’s going to be, of course I would have to say yes.”

Have you been watching Squid Game on Netflix? Are you surprised to see it breaking so many records? Let us know in the comments!