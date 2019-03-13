Netflix Subscribers Want the Service to Know They’re Still Watching

We’ve all be there. You’re all settled in for an epic binge-watch of your favorite show on Netflix, happily working your way through the episodes when all of a sudden, a message pops up on screen. Netflix wants to know if you’re still watching.

The intrusion from the streaming service is really just doing a spot check to see if you are, in fact, still watching — you know, they have to have their metrics — but when you’re sitting there and not otherwise engaged with the program running, it comes off as judgy. It’s like Netflix is calling you out on your viewing choices, quietly passing judgement on you for whatever it is you’re watching and now, subscribers are taking to social media to make it known that yes, they’re still watching, Judgy Netflix.

It all started when artist and illustrator Adam Ellis shared a photo of his television with the “are you still watching” message during a binge of The Office. Soon after, others began to chime in with their own reactions to the message, letting it be known that yes, Netflix, we are all absolutely still watching — be it The Office or something else.

For the last FUCKING TIME, the answer is ALWAYS YES pic.twitter.com/DDBiTrRr6P — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) March 11, 2019

And some of those replies? They’re pretty great. We’ve collected some of our favorites so if you want to see that you are, in fact, not alone when it comes to Netflix judging you. Read on for those reactions and make sure to read through to the end because Netflix themselves decided to join the fray.

Lmao I hate when that pops up pic.twitter.com/nLsObMjqJS — Dr.Plauge (@plauge_nibba) March 12, 2019

There needs to be a binge-watching setting that disables that. I mean it’s 2019, for fucks sake. — i am a meat popsicle (@sarcasticbypass) March 11, 2019

It’s especially hard to respond to this without opposable thumbs.



Yes, we felines watch Netflix. What else would we do for hours on end while you’re out of the house all day? — Thoughts Of Cat (@ThoughtsOfCat2) March 12, 2019

Netflix reminding me I have no life pic.twitter.com/nmCANRtIFD — Chantelle ✨ (@_ChantellePeck) March 12, 2019

When looking for remote to answer “Continue Watching” & i cant find. pic.twitter.com/gLKXSV5pI1 — Laura (@LauraLou1115) March 12, 2019

Netflix is so judgmental. Yes, I’m binge watching. Stop — Ben Bagley (@btbagley5) March 11, 2019

