Netflix Has Three New Shows Dominating National Streaming Ratings

Seeing a Netflix original series dominate the streaming ratings in any given week doesn’t come as much of a shock anymore. The service has established itself as the leader in streaming and a lot of its originals become wildly popular. What we don’t see as often, however, is multiple Netflix shows deliver enormous numbers in the very same week, but that’s what happened at the start of the month.

On Thursday, Nielsen released its latest streaming data, measuring the most popular titles on streaming services from February 28th to March 6th. According to Nielsen’s numbers, the three most-watched streaming originals during that week were all from Netflix, and they were all viewed for more than a billion minutes.

Inventing Anna, the limited crime series starring Julia Garner, took first place in the week’s rankings with Netflix subscribers here in the US streaming 1.168 billion minutes of the show. Second place in the rankings belongs to Vikings: Valhalla, as the spinoff series was viewed for 1.079 billion minutes. Worst Roommate Ever, a true crime documentary series, came in third with 1.032 billion minutes.

While those three shows all pass the one billion minute mark, Netflix actually took up the first five spots in the rankings. Love Is Blind ranked fourth for the week with 998 million minutes, very close to crossing the billion-minute threshold and giving Netflix four shows to hit the benchmark in the same week. Pieces of Her came in fifth with 752 minutes.

Of those top three shows, look for Vikings: Valhalla to have an impact on Netflix for at least another couple of years. When Netflix ordered the Vikings spinoff to series, it ordered a total of 24 episodes to be produced. The first season only consisted of eight episodes. A second season of the series has already been filmed and is in post-production and Netflix has confirmed that a third installment is still on the way, fulfilling the 24-episode order. Of course, there could be more additional seasons beyond the first three, but there has been no word from Netflix on that front.

