Sweet Tooth Third and Final Season First Look Released

Netflix showed off the first look at Sweet Tooth Season 3. The final season of the post apocalyptic series will hit later this year. Gus's journey is slated to take place over 8 episodes on Netflix. Alaska will be the setting for this Season of Sweet Tooth as Jepperd and Gus try to get to the icy climate of the north. Wendy and Bear are along for the journey as well. These characters are growing up and fans should expect some slight differences from the first two entries. Showrunner Jim Mickle talked to Netflix's TUDUM about ending the series today.

"In a lot of ways, it's exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life," Mickle explained to Netflix. "At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus' story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus' journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they've come from and where they're going."

Alaska awaits! Ready to return to the world of Sweet Tooth?



Here's a first look at the third and final season. pic.twitter.com/ckAGjRt53P — Netflix (@netflix) February 1, 2024

How Will Sweet Tooth End?

(Photo: Netflix)

If this is the end, then how does Sweet Tooth plan to land this plane. Well, showrunner Jim Mickle talked to ComicBook.com about Season 2 last year. It seems as though the creative team have been batting around some ideas. Since the third season was confirmed to be happening, they have some thoughts on bringing this story to a conclusion.

"I love the Arctic story," Mickle previously told ComicBook.com when the topic of ending the series came up. "In the comic book I love that, and John Carpenter's The Thing is my favorite movie and I love stories that take place there, so I would absolutely love to do that. I love when the comic opens and suddenly you're on the ship with those guys. I love that kind of stuff.

He added, "I love where the comic book goes, and the beauty is that we can use the backbones of those things and the big story points of those things, and obviously there's some mythology we have created that does jive with that, and that's the beauty of mixing all that stuff together."

What Is Sweet Tooth About?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix has an official synopsis: "Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie)."

"Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, SWEET TOOTH is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Sweet Tooth is produced by Warner Bros. Television."

