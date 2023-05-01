Netflix's Sweet Tooth Season 3 Could End Series (Exclusive)

Spoilers for Sweet Tooth season 2 follow! For fans of Sweet Tooth, the end of season two clearly puts its characters on a specific path forward. As readers of the comic series might recall, the Alaska storyline that the TV show is setting up ends up being the finale of the source material. When we brought up that it seems like a potential season three of Sweet Tooth could be the end of the story, series showrunner Jim Mickle replied: "Let's hope." From there however we asked if the ending of Jeff Lemire's original series was what he was aiming for or if the follow-up series Sweet Tooth: The Return was what he considered the end point.

"I mean, both really," Mickle added. "Because I love both of those, but I think, I love the Arctic story. That was a big part. And in the comic book, I love that, and John Carpenter's The Thing is my favorite movie, and I love stories that take place there. So I would absolutely, absolutely love to do that. And I love when the comic opens and suddenly you're on the ship with those guys and Thacker and all that. So I love that kind of stuff...I love where the comic book goes, and I think the beauty is that, again, it's like we can kind of use the backbones of those things and we can use the big story points for those things. And obviously there's some mythology that we've created in history and all that we've created that does jive with that. And that's kind of the beauty of mixing all that stuff together. So yeah, let's hope that season two does well."



Should the Sweet Tooth TV series make it to season three it will end up having at least two major differences from the comic books. The first is the character of Birdie, Gus' "mom," who has a much more expanded role on the TV show and is actually still alive somewhere in Alaska waiting on Gus and company. There will also be a different villain on their heels. With General Abbott out of the picture, Sweet Tooth the series is setting up another antagonist to go after Gus on his trip to Alaska, Rosalind Chao's Mrs. Zhang who has a pack of her own hybrids that will seemingly help her track him down.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. with both seasons now streaming on Netflix.