Sweet Tooth Showrunner Calls Season 2's New Hybrid Kids "Biggest Challenge" of Series

The ending of Sweet Tooth season 1 had a big promise for the series, bringing Christian Convery's Gus into contact with more hybrid kids than he's ever seen. Sweet Tooth season 2 beings almost immediately after the events of the first season and is quick to make good on that promise and introduce us to a ton of hybrid kids. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, we asked series showrunner Jim Mickle about these new additions, which range from elaborate prosthetics like Earl Elephant to hybrids that look more like a costume such as Teddy Turtle. In short, spending a lot of time and money on the hybrid kids was a priority.

"We knew that the end of the spectrum was like you have Gus on one end of the spectrum, then get Bobby on the other end of the spectrum, which is full puppet and very much ... He is like 95%, 99% animal. And so then the goal is everywhere in between. We wanted to show that Gus is sort of an outlier, that he is so human in a way. So season two, we brought in a whole new hybrid department. A designer named Jane O'Kane came in and headed up this amazing department, and we just really made that promise of we're going to stay as in-camera as possible, and what are the things that we can achieve that we think we can achieve in an episodic series in terms of puppetry and prosthetics? And a lot of those kids have really incredibly limited hours. And so it was the biggest challenge of the season, and at times it nearly broke us, but I'm glad we committed to it because they're great."

The new season of the show will introduce a slew of new hybrids including Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox, Harvey Gui as Max Skunk, Amie Donald as Maya Monkey, Aeon Scott as Anna Rabbit, Cyan Scott as Hanna Rabbit, Ruby Hall as Haley Mockingbird, Erin Minchin as Jo Jo Raccoon, Ravi Narayan as Earl Elephant, and Christopher Cooper Jnr as Teddy Turtle.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television. with the new season set to premiere on Thursday, April 27.

Here's the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth Season 2: "As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."