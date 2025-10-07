Netflix Teases Brutal Action and High Stakes in The Witcher Season 4 Trailer

After a much-publicized recasting and a slight delay, Netflix is finally returning to the world of The Witcher with the highly anticipated season 4. Fans recently received their first glimpse of Liam Hemsworth taking up the role of Geralt, and we’ve also received new looks at Regis, Zoltan, and a number of other series favorites, but today Netflix has finally revealed the first true trailer for season 4, and you can watch the epic new trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The footage begins with a conversation between Regis (Laurence Fishburne) and Geralt discussing finding Ciri, and we then segue to Ciri (Freya Allan) as she takes out several thugs with lethal efficiency. This picks up with her time with The Rats, which was supposed to be a spinoff and perhaps still might be at some point down the line.

Play video

The Witcher Teases an Epic Season 4

As the trailer moves forward, we see the return of Jaskier (Joey Batey) as he narrates the creation of Geralt’s Hanza, a group of heroes banding together to track down Ciri after the events of season 3. In the books that Hanza consisted of Geralt, Jaskier, Regis, Milva, Cahir, and Angouleme, but here it will also include Zoltan. If the story and eventual battle are anything like the battle that plays out in the novels, the Hanza will likely not make it out without everyone among the living, though it remains to be seen if this will be part of season 4 or season 5.

This is an all-hands-on-deck situation, though, and Ciri is also clearly on Yennefer’s mind as well. We see that while this is all happening, Yennefer is trying to put together an army to take on Vilgefortz and protect Ciri and keep her from his grasp. That means familiar faces and even old enemies will be needed to take him down, and Yennefer shows she will go to any lengths to ensure that happens.

If you were worried there would be monster hunting, rest assured that’s not the case, as we see Geralt taking on not only the Kikimora from season 1, but he’s also battling a brutal troll at various points, while the wraith seen in previous footage also looms ahead. Then there are the sword fights that have become favorites in the series, and Geralt’s blade is as sharp as ever, even after his brutal beatdown last season. You can find the official description for The Witcher season 4 below.

“After the Continent-altering events of Season Three, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies. As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good.”

The Witcher Season 4 will stream on Netflix on October 30th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!