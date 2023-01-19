That '90s Show Features Surprise Cameo From That '70s Show Actor

That '90s Show is the sequel series to That '70s Show, and it's officially streaming on Netflix. The new show sees the return of many stars from the original series, including Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti). The finale of the new season also featured a surprise appearance from another actor who was seen in multiple episodes of the original show... Jim Rash as Fenton!

These days, Rash is best known for playing the Dean in Community and for winning an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing The Descendants (2011), but he also has a fun history with That '70s Show. The actor appeared in six episodes of the sitcom between its fifth and eighth seasons. He first showed up in the episode "Hot Dog" as the clerk who sells Eric his engagement ring. Over time, it's revealed that Fenton has a rivalry with Fez, and he's Fez and Jackie's landlord in the final season. Well, Fenton is still living that landlord life in That '90s Show. He is in charge of the Pinciotti's old house, which is being rented by Sherri Runck (Andrea Anders) and her two kids, Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan).

Sherri is dating Fez and tells him she's having trouble with her landlord. He agrees to help, but things take a fun turn when it's revealed to be Fenton. The former enemies aren't too happy to see each other, and it makes Sherri's problems worse. However, Fez decides to make amends with Fenton in order to save his relationship. They come to an agreement after Fez, who now owns salons, gives Fenton a luscious new head of hair. You can check out a photo of Rash in That '90s Show below...

(Photo: Netflix)

Why Did Fez and Jackie Break Up After That '70s Show?

Before That '90s Show debuted, it was revealed that Jackie would now be married to Kelso. In the first episode, "That '90s Pilot," the duo is seen together in the Forman's kitchen because their son has started hanging out with Eric and Donna's daughter. In their brief cameo, they both seem to have returned to their original form with Jackie constantly yelling at Kelso. They also share that they're getting married again, which implies that they never stopped breaking up and getting back together. In the third episode, "Lip Smackers," Kitty goes to Fez's salon to talk him out of dating her neighbor. While there, Fez explains what happened to him and Jackie. "We ⁣⁣⁣were at Hedonism Resort in Jamacia, and I caught her on the phone one night... with Michael," Fez explains. "She left me there."

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.