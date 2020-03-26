The Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Right Now

This period of isolation and home quarantine throughout most of the United States is the perfect opportunity for TV fans to binge some new shows, and folks are clearly taking advantage of the extra time on their hands. The biggest available streaming services have seen more traffic than they’re used to over the past couple of weeks. This especially applies to Netflix, as the service has been reducing its streaming bandwidth around the world in order to keep the Internet from crashing.

There’s a ton of TV being watched right now, with a few shows getting a lot more attention than the others. Netflix recently introduced a Top 10 list to the service, allowing users to keep up with what others are watching and join in on the trend. When you check out the current Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix, you’ll find that the results are all over the place, with no one genre proving more popular than the others.

Most of the shows currently featured on the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the service, which isn’t much of a surprise. Seven of the shows on the list are originals, while two aired on The CW, and one comes from NBC. There’s also a solid mix of scripted and unscripted TV, showing that fans like watching reality shows and documentaries just as much as they enjoy a well-written drama.

What are most people watching on Netflix this week? Take a look at the streamer’s Top 10 TV shows below!

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix Original)

“Meet Joe Exotic, the gun-toting operator of an Oklahoma big cat park. He’s been accused of hiring someone to murder his chief rival, Carole Baskin.”

All American (The CW)

“Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he’s recruited to the Beverly Hills High School team.”

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

“An African American washerwoman rises from poverty to build a beauty empire and become the first female self-made millionaire. Based on a true story.”

Love Is Blind (Netflix Original)

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

The Letter for the King (Netflix Original)

“A young knight in training contends with ancient prophecies, magical powers, and fickle companions as he sets out on an epic quest to save his kingdom.”

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Netflix Original)

“The Boss Baby brings his big brother Tim to the office to teach him the art of business in this animated series sprung from the hit film.”

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

“One hundred hardy souls from diverse backgrounds participate in playful experiments exploring age, sex, happiness, and other aspects of being human.”

On My Block (Netflix Original)

“In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood, four smart, funny, and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.”

The Office (NBC)

“Clueless Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott welcomes a documentary crew to observe the office just as he learns that his branch could be downsized.”

Containment (The CW)

“In this unsettling, suspenseful series, the residents of a city wage a battle against a powerful pathogen – and hold out hope for a cure.”