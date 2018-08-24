TV Shows

Netflix Users Are Upset Over Trailers Playing Between Episodes

While Netflix doesn’t have commercials or ads playing in the middle of TV episodes like some other streaming services, the site has started testing a new program that airs trailers for “suggested” movies or TV series between episodes.

Needless to say, users of the service are not happy about it this update in the slightest, and many have taken to social media to voice their outrage. Some have even gone as far as to say that they’re going to cancel their subscription to the service if this advertising strategy becomes permanent.

Netflix has publicly addressed the issue, saying that this is just a test to see how fans react to the other programs on the streaming site.

“In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” Netflix said in a statement. “It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested.”

Still, plenty of people are extremely frustrated with the interruptions on a site that went without them for so long.

No Thanks

In one of the more polite responses to the trailers, this Twitter user asked that, while they appreciate the idea behind he tailored ads, they find it “really annoying.”

This Isn’t the Point

Many subscribers have preferred Netflix for years because of the ad-free programming that the service offers. 

As this tweet points out, if Netflix is actually bringing ads to the table on a full-time basis, what’s the point?

Really?!

Some users weren’t aware of the testing until they were rudely interrupted while watching their 17th consecutive episode of Gilmore Girls this weekend. 

As you can imagine, confusion followed.

Extreme Measures

While some people are simply complaining to their dozens of Twitter followers about Netflix’s current state of ad breaks, this guy is threatening to take to the high seas and pirate his favorite Netflix originals.

 

Spending More Money: A Thread

You can’t always say what you want to say in 280 characters, so this user tells uses multiple tweets to tell Netflix a horrifying, cautionary tale about the most evil of villains in all of entertainment: Cable.

It’s Pretty Simple

Some people just want Netflix to understand that their needs aren’t all that complicated. It’s not like they’re asking for a streaming service to bring them the moon, they just don’t want to watch a bunch of trailers.

Is that too much to ask?

True Love

Throughout this entire outburst of agitation for Netflix, only one user has chose to be honest about their feelings.

We may try to act mad for a bit, but we’ve gone through too much with Netflix by our side.

Unsubscribe? Yeah, right. Netflix knows that we’re not going anywhere.

