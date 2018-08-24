Netflix Users Are Upset Over Trailers Playing Between Episodes

While Netflix doesn’t have commercials or ads playing in the middle of TV episodes like some other streaming services, the site has started testing a new program that airs trailers for “suggested” movies or TV series between episodes.

Needless to say, users of the service are not happy about it this update in the slightest, and many have taken to social media to voice their outrage. Some have even gone as far as to say that they’re going to cancel their subscription to the service if this advertising strategy becomes permanent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix has publicly addressed the issue, saying that this is just a test to see how fans react to the other programs on the streaming site.

“In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster,” Netflix said in a statement. “It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at anytime if they are not interested.”

Still, plenty of people are extremely frustrated with the interruptions on a site that went without them for so long.

No Thanks

In one of the more polite responses to the trailers, this Twitter user asked that, while they appreciate the idea behind he tailored ads, they find it “really annoying.”

@netflix I appreciate the thought of putting trailers to other Netflix shows in between shows but it’s really annoying so please don’t make it a permanent thing thank u — Kaley ?? (@adtrkaley) August 19, 2018

This Isn’t the Point

Many subscribers have preferred Netflix for years because of the ad-free programming that the service offers.

As this tweet points out, if Netflix is actually bringing ads to the table on a full-time basis, what’s the point?

The point of me watching shows on Netflix is so that I can watch ten thousand episodes of shows uninterrupted. These trailers playing in between episodes are really just killing it for me. I hate it. — Breanna (@BreannaNikole12) August 18, 2018

Really?!

Some users weren’t aware of the testing until they were rudely interrupted while watching their 17th consecutive episode of Gilmore Girls this weekend.

As you can imagine, confusion followed.

Why is netflix trying to show me trailers in between episodes? ? pic.twitter.com/JYhOUWJ8iM — Pilot Jones (@TeeNicki) August 19, 2018

Extreme Measures

While some people are simply complaining to their dozens of Twitter followers about Netflix’s current state of ad breaks, this guy is threatening to take to the high seas and pirate his favorite Netflix originals.

Spending More Money: A Thread

You can’t always say what you want to say in 280 characters, so this user tells uses multiple tweets to tell Netflix a horrifying, cautionary tale about the most evil of villains in all of entertainment: Cable.

With the Netflix news, let me tell you about the time I tried regular cable again after not having it since college. Ads were unskippable without a dvr, they charged per download of things you didn’t dvr, and every once in a while you had to listen to emergency broadcast tests. — ??? ?????? (@savagejen) August 19, 2018

It cost 10X per month what Netflix did and there was nothing worth watching. I don’t know how I put up with it for the three or so months before I canceled. It was the worst. — ??? ?????? (@savagejen) August 19, 2018

Dear @netflix please stop while you’re ahead. We don’t want to watch TV the way our parents did. I would literally rather purchase seasons of the few shows I do watch than use a service with ads. — ??? ?????? (@savagejen) August 19, 2018

It’s Pretty Simple

Some people just want Netflix to understand that their needs aren’t all that complicated. It’s not like they’re asking for a streaming service to bring them the moon, they just don’t want to watch a bunch of trailers.

Is that too much to ask?

Hey @netflix I really don’t need to see the same trailer over and over again between every single episode. In fact I would prefer to just go to the next episode — Why Is That Podcast (@WhyIsThatPod) August 19, 2018

True Love

Throughout this entire outburst of agitation for Netflix, only one user has chose to be honest about their feelings.

We may try to act mad for a bit, but we’ve gone through too much with Netflix by our side.

If Netflix wants to show trailers between every episode, maybe two episodes ima be fake mad for 2 days and get over it. They’re too good to us. — Urban is Innocent! (@TygerrWoods) August 18, 2018

Unsubscribe? Yeah, right. Netflix knows that we’re not going anywhere.