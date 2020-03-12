Netflix Users Are Bingeing Pandemic Docu-Series as Coronavirus Spreads

Coronavirus has Netflix users bingeing a Pandemic docs-series as today’s news begins to take hold. All in the span of about an hour there was a ban on European travel to the United States, Tom Hanks confirmed he has the virus, and the NBA postponed its season because a player tested positive. Twitter is a madhouse right now as people wonder what else could happen today. Those Netflix users are taking things into their own hands as the series is right there to binge. Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak is gaining massive steam on the platform.

Netflix describes the docuseries, “meet the heroes on the front lines of the battle against influenza and learn about their efforts to stop the next global outbreak.” There have been tons of calls to get things together in recent weeks as the Coronavirus has spread far and wide. Officials in every country are handling it in their own way, but the U.S. has escalated efforts in recent days. Events like E3 and numerous fan conventions have been cancelled. Other larger events are in the balance as people await word from officials about a how to proceed as the summer looms.

After deciding to cancel E3 in Los Angeles earlier today, the ESA released a statement informing the parties involved. “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry–our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners–we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles.”

After coming down with the virus Tom hanks and his wife Rita Wilson decided to address the news on Twitter themselves.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

“Take care of yourselves!”

Check out some of the responses to the Netflix series below:

Wild stuff

Everyone needs to watch the @netflix ‘Explained’ series episode titled “The Next Pandemic.”



Released in November 2019, it describes how a virus – such as #CoronaVirus – spreads in live animal markets (like the one in #Wuhan). pic.twitter.com/NkM2Lfnr9v — S. K. MOORE (@S_K_MOORE) March 12, 2020

People just tweeting through it

I just wanna know how Netflix put out that show PANDEMIC about a month ago… is this Season 2 😩🤯 pic.twitter.com/D074wTVDDO — barbiana (@dove_life) March 12, 2020

You already know.

Might be a good idea

In the midst of the COVID-19, I recommend people go on @netflix and watch EXPLAINED-the next pandemic. Just informational and interesting. — Danielle Rodriguez (@doubledee_22) March 12, 2020

Jokes are flying

This reminds me of the Oklahoma doctor on Netflix’s ‘pandemic’ series, she was the single doc at a tiny rura hospital. The flu is almost more than they could handle there and she said she didn’t know how they would make it in a #pandemic — chickenjane 🐔 (@chickenjane1) March 12, 2020

Knowledge is power

Not right now dude!

I really hope @netflix is filming a docuseries about the Coronavirus pandemic rn because that shit will pop off when it’s released in 2021 — Kaden Tozak (@KadenTozak) March 12, 2020

Not ideal.