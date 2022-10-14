Netflix Debuts Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

One of Netflix's most eclectic hit series is about to be back. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Season 2 of Warrior Nun, the action-adventure series that first premiered on the streamer in 2020. The series is based on the Manga novels of the same name, and became a surprise smash hit for the streaming service, quickly earning it a Season 2 renewal soon after. After a brief teaser trailer was released during Netflix's Geeked Week earlier this summer, this new trailer gives us the best look yet at what's in store for Ava (Alba Baptista) and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS, as they must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

What is Warrior Nun about?

Inspired by the Manga novels, Warrior Nun revolves around Ava, a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell that want to find and control her.

The series also stars Tristan Ulloa as Father Vincent, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice, Lorena Andrea as Sister Lilith, Toya Turner as Shotgun Mary, Thekla Reuten as Jillian Salvius, Sylvia De Fanti as Mother Superion, Emilio Sakraya as J.C., Olivia Declan as Sister Camila, Joaquim De Almeida as Cardinal Duretti, May Simon Lifschitz as Chanel, Dimitri Abold as Randall, and Charlotte Vega as Zori.

"I definitely have thoughts," showrunner Simon Barry told Inverse in a previous interview. "When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So we created a folder thinking, hey, if we're lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas."

"Well, I wouldn't say it's a hard number," Barry continued. "These things tend to reveal themselves when the story starts to feel like it's building to a crescendo. You do want to find a point where you can wrap. With Warrior Nun, I would give it a window because we're still so early in the process of developing it. Anything between five and seven seasons would be lovely."

Warrior Nun Season 2 is coming to Netflix this winter.