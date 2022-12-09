Netflix Releases Wednesday Blooper Reel

If you've been enjoying Wednesday on Netflix, then you'll probably appreciate a compilation of several bloopers featuring Jenna Ortega. Wednesday is a spinoff of the fan-favorite The Addams Family franchise and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. After getting kicked out of her public high school for defending her brother from a group of bullies, Wednesday is sent to Nevermore Academy, where her parents first met. She quickly gets involved in a murder mystery that she tries to solve. A lot happens throughout the course of the eight-episode first season, so of course there are some hilarious bloopers to check out.

"Wednesday Bloopers! Jenna Ortega breaking character is by far my favorite thing this week," a tweet from the official Netflix Twitter account reads. The 40-second video packs a lot of laughs into its short timeframe, and they mostly come as Ortega tries to land Wednesday's classic deadpan humor.

Jenna Ortega breaking character is by far my favorite thing this week. pic.twitter.com/2g5G88yrMT — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Wednesday One of Netflix's Top 10 Shows of All Time

After just two weeks on Netflix, the hit new series Wednesday has leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 English Language TV Shows of All Time list. The latest batch of viewership data from Netflix revealed that in its second week that Wednesday was watched over 411 million hours. When added to its week 1 total of 341 million hours streamed, the series has to date been watched for over 752 million hours, according to Netflix. This pushes the series to the #3 position on the All-Time list, dethroning Bridgerton: Season 2 and pushing Ozark Season 4 off the list entirely.

Based on previous metrics that Netflix has released, and with two weeks left on Wednesday's "First 28 Days" window, we can predict pretty safely that the series will cross 1 billion minutes streamed, and could very well meet that threshold this time next week. The biggest question will be if Wednesday's success will be able to match or exceed Netflix's Stranger Things season 4. Wednesday is currently on track to surpass recent hit DAHMER within the week, potentially matching up with Stranger Things in its final seven days.

Has Netflix Renewed Wednesday For Season 2?

Despite its strong numbers, fans are still waiting to give an official Season 2 renewal to Wednesday. However, the creatives behind the series certainly have plans for more episodes, even teasing in one interview that they have ideas for at least three more seasons of the spinoff. Series showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spoke to Variety about it before with Millar noting:

"For us, it's always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it's looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That's never expected, but that's the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons' worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."