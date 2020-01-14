Netflix’s You Season 3 Confirmed

UPDATE: Netflix has now confirmed it.Its official, You Season 3 is a go on Netflix so if you need to catch up, now is the time to do so.

Well hello there, You, it’s been so nice to have you back on Netflix this holiday season. After all, when You first showed up on Netflix last year, few expected that you would spring out of the coffin of cancellation (on Lifetime) to become one of Netflix’s most buzzed-about shows in 2018. But now here you are, back again in 2019, and the buzz about You season 2 has been just as strong. Well, fans have now been expecting You to get a season 3 order, and thanks to your leading man, Penn Badgley, we now know that a season 3 of You is definitely happening.

Penn Badgley (who plays You‘s lovable serial stalker/killer, Joe) was doing an interview with ET, and he let the big You season 3 reveal slip, when discussing how things will proceed after the season 2 cliffhanger (MAJOR SPOILERS):

“…There’s something to the fact that men behave the way they do, and women tend to not do the same thing. So what is that? I don’t know, but I feel like that’s what we see is that she doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person; she doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator… Dare I say, I think in the third season….”

Badgley immediately realized that he had violated his media training, exclaiming “Oh god!” before uttering another word. When the interviewer pressed him on the season 3 confirmation, the actor quickly tried to side-step the reveal: “I don’t know — I literally know nothing about the third season.” And when the interviewer tried to simply confirm that You season 3 is happening, Badgley retreated into full-on stutters and half-sentence attempts to walk it back (“I mean, technically I can’t… I mean ‘unofficially?’… But I’m not the person who can say anything official”).

Full SPOILERS: Now that the genie is out of the bottle about season 3, we can discuss where season 2 of You left off. The new dilemma about Joe’s love life comes with the major reveal in the penultimate season 2 episode that Joe’s new obsession, Love Quinn (Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti), is actually a serial killer much like Joe, who has actually been stalking him all season. After killing and/or paying off the people standing in their way, Joe and Love settled into a nice picket fence home, ready to raise the baby that Love revealed she’s carrying.

Even though Joe claims to be reformed, You season 2 introduced the idea that he’s now stalking his new neighbor in the suburbs. We don’t get a look at the women, but some early fan theory about You season 3 is that Joe has tracked down the mother that abandoned him, as those flashbacks were a major part of season 2, which had no payoff (yet).

Look for You season 3 to get an official announcement soon.