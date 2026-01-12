Netflix’s Limited Series With 97% on RT Is Officially Coming Back for Season 2, Star Confirms

Sometimes, a limited or miniseries is so popular that there just has to be more. While designed to be its own contained, one-season thing, success – especially in a streaming landscape – inevitably dictates that a follow-up needs to happen, whether the story demands it or not. This can either be a direct continuation or more of an anthology route, and it’s something we’ve seen with various shows from Netflix and other networks in recent years, such as Beef, The Watcher, Big Little Lies, and The White Lotus. Now, it’s happening with another major hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of Netflix’s biggest and best TV shows of 2025 was Adolescence, the four-part drama about a teenage boy who gets arrested after the murder of a girl from his school, exploring what really happened, why, and the impact on the family. It became Netflix’s second most-watched English-language series of all time – behind Wednesday Season 1 – with 142.6 million views, so it shouldn’t be shocking that it’s coming back. While there have been rumblings of a second season for some time, star Stephen Graham confirmed it was in the works backstage at the Golden Globes, where he won the award for Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie. When asked about Season 2, he said [via Deadline]:

“I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned.”

Is Adolescence Season 2 A Good Idea?

Image via Netflix

Again, it’s no surprise that Netflix and others involved would want to make Adolescence Season 2. The show was a major hit, and not just in terms of viewership: it’s been collecting several wins on the awards circuit, and was critically acclaimed as well. It’s one of the most celebrated Netflix original series, and has been hailed for how it tackles important topics. So if a second season could recapture all of that, or even get close to it, then it’s a no-brainer.

That said, a direct continuation of Adolescence wouldn’t make sense – and almost certainly isn’t what Season 2 would be about. The story of the Miller family was properly wrapped up, and there’s nowhere to go with it. Anything that did try to bring them all back as the focus of a new story would be a mistake, likely feeling forced and undoing some of Season 1’s greatness. It’s not impossible to pull off, nor that it will happen, but it seems pretty unlikely.

It’s more likely that we’ll get something in the same spirit that turns it into an anthology series, with a similar focus on an adolescent crime and the broader societal, cultural, and political issues that led to it, with Adolescence becoming the overarching title in a similar way to Netflix’s Monster series. Of course, it’s also possible it could be something like that, but set in the same world, with some familiar characters – such as the police, or the psychologist – but something brand-new seems a safer bet.

Adolescence is available to stream on Netflix.

Do you want to see Adolescence return? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!