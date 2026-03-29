Netflix’s Record-Breaking 7-Part TV Show Is Taking Over the U.S. on Streaming (& There’s More To Come)

Netflix hit the ground running in 2026, with the ending of its most iconic series, Stranger Things, literally happening as the year kicked off and following that up with big releases like Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, War Machine, and One Piece season 2. While all of those are worth celebrating, Netflix’s latest hit on the streaming charts might be even more impressive when you consider what the series is about to accomplish.

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Netflix’s hit series Virgin River just completed its seventh season, which has now taken the number 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 shows chart for two weeks in a row. Virgin River surpassed Beauty in Black season 2, WWE Raw, One Piece season 2, and Age of Attraction season 1 on the chart, as well as BTS The Comeback Live, though the best part is that franchise fans are getting more Virgin River with an already announced season 8, and that season will give it the crown of Netflix’s longest running scripted original series.

Virgin River Has Quietly Become A Monster Hit, And The Show’s Not Slowing Down

With the season 8 renewal, Virgin River is going to surpass both Grace and Frankie and Orange Is the New Black to become Netflix’s longest-running scripted original series. Grace and Frankie and Orange is the New Black had 7 seasons each, and though Grace and Frankie’s 94 episodes are higher than Virgin River’s 84 episodes, the hour format puts Virgin River’s 70 hours well ahead of Grace and Frankie’s 45 hours. Virgin River will also pass Spanish drama Elite’s 64 episodes with its 84, even though Elite has already run for 8 seasons.

Virgin River is based on the popular Robyn Carr novels, and has slowly and rather quietly become one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The show boasts a strong cast that includes Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel), Martin Henderson (Jack), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Annette O’Toole (Hope), Tim Matheson (Doc), Benjamin Hollingsworth (Dan), and Zibby Allen (Brie). Granted, Mel and Jack and their evolving relationship have been the heart of the show, and in seasons 6 and 7, the couple experienced some truly unforgettable moments that fans have been waiting to see.

Season 6 ended with the long-awaited wedding of Jack and Mel, and season 7 then showcased the duo as a married couple and what that changes or brings to their dynamic. While the honeymoon phase is in full effect, season 7 also brought its share of challenges, which will then play into the upcoming season 8, which will also consist of 10 episodes.

Virgin River seasons 1 through 7 are now available on Netflix. Season 8 is on the way, but it currently has no release date.

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