2026 Will Be a Huge Year For One Piece Fans

2026 is finally here, bringing another exciting year for anime fans as they anticipate the sequels to their favorite shows or the anime adaptations of their beloved manga series. While the anime and manga industry faces many changes each year with the ending of existing stories and the introduction of new ones, One Piece is the only one that still remains. Each year, the series offers something new for fans to look forward to, and 2026 might be the most exciting year in a while. The series has long since entered its Final Saga, and the story keeps getting more exciting as the mysteries begin to unravel.

Luffy’s legendary journey will end in a few years, and before it happens, the series will unfold every mystery related to the past and the present. Last year, the sudden schedule change by Toei Animation shocked the entire community, but it was to be expected given the impressive quality of the animation, which is just too difficult to maintain in a weekly series. However, it’s not just the anime’s return this year as fans will have a bunch of exciting releases, plot twists, and updates to look forward to in 2026.

One Piece’s Anime Will Commence The Elbaph Arc

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After releasing weekly episodes for 26 long years, the anime confirmed it will adapt a seasonal schedule, releasing no more than 26 episodes this year. The series went on a three-month hiatus in December 2025 after concluding the Egghead Incident Arc. The anime will return on April 5th, 2026, to adapt the highly anticipated Elbaph Arc that brings Luffy and his crew to the fabled land of the Giants. The arc will bring new threats and introduce more allies as the story uncovers more secrets about the Void Century and the Sun God Nika.

The One Piece Manga Has Several Plot Twists in Store For Fans

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In the manga, the Elbaph Arc commenced in September 2024 as Luffy and his crew face a brief setback before they are warmly welcomed by the Giants. The story has revealed several shocking truths about the past and the crucial characters, but there’s still a lot more in store for fans. Although Elbaph Arc has introduced many characters in the main story and the flashback, there are a lot more that fans will see this year. The series creator, Eiichiro Oda, confirmed in a special Jump Festa 2026 message that the manga will introduce the mysterious Man With The Burn Scar, who has the fourth Road Poneglyph that will lead the Straw Hat Pirates to Laughtale.

Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Will Return With Season 2

Image Courtesy of Netflix

After its groundbreaking global success in 2023, the second season of One Piece Live-Action will be released on March 10th, 2025. Season 2 will cover Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island Arcs in eight episodes. Right after the Drum Island Arc is over, the story moves on to the main event of Alabasta, which will be adapted in the upcoming Season 3. The first season ends just before the Straw Hat Pirates enter the Grand Line, and now we will finally see what challenges await them in the treacherous seas.

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

A remake anime by WIT Studio was confirmed in December 2023, during Jump Festa 2024. It’s one of the most anticipated projects of the series, and even after two years, the series hasn’t shared any major updates. Although the anime revealed concept sketches and the character design, fans still await an official trailer and release window. Since it’s already been long enough, this year might reveal major updates on the projects.

Another highly anticipated project is a One Piece film, which was confirmed during Jump Festa. Nothing about the film has been revealed so far, except for the fact that it’s currently under production. The film might be an original, given how Toei Animation has never adapted the original manga in a theatrical film. However, nothing can be certain before there’s official confirmation from the studio. Toei might announce something related to the film this year, as anticipation keeps increasing.

