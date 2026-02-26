Netflix’s Steamy Masterpiece Romance Show Is Already Back With New Episodes (And There’s Good News for Fans)

When it comes to steamy shows, Netflix has no shortage of high-heat content that will have subscribers reaching for an iced drink to cool down. The streamer has already turned up the heat in February with a new season of Love is Blind, and things just got even hotter. The month-long wait for Netflix’s steamiest show is finally over after four new episodes of the streamer’s romance masterpiece dropped today.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 is officially here and ready for the Ton to view. The fourth season is based on the third book in Julia Quinn’s series, An Offer from a Gentleman, and follows a Cinderella-inspired storyline where Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) searches for a mysterious “Lady in Silver” (Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek). Season 4, Part 2 – consisting of the episodes “Yes or No,” “The Passing Winter,” “The Beyond,” and “Dance in the Country” – dropped on February 26th. While this latest batch of episodes marks the final drop for Season 4, fans can already look ahead to another romance, because Bridgerton has already been renewed for Season 5!

Bridgerton Season 4 Is a Swoon-Worthy Cinderella Story

Bridgerton is romantic by nature, but the Cinderella-like storyline at the heart of Season 4 has made it one of the most romantic and binge-worthy seasons yet (warning, there are Season 4 spoilers ahead!). The class-bridging romance between Benedict, a member of the ton, and Sophie, the illegitimate daughter of a nobleman who has been reduced to a servant role, includes all the components of the classic fairytale, including a masquerade ball, a midnight escape, a missing glove, and a “wicked stepmother” storyline. The season, which holds a “Certified Fresh” 79% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, uses the core romance to expand into the “downstairs” world of servants and explore class struggles, though it does offer less spiciness than previous seasons.

If you’re wondering how Part 2 compares, it seems to hold up pretty well. ComicBook’s Simon Gallagher gave the final four episodes of the season a 4 out of 5 (up from the first batch’s 3.5 out of 5 rating), calling it “another gold star for Shondaland.” The final episodes of the season provide a strong, emotional conclusion to Benedict and Sophie’s “Cinderella” story, delivering intense emotional moments and the expected steamy scenes, while also integrating supporting storylines with the main romance better than previous seasons have managed (that means more Violet, Francesca, Eloise, Alice, and more). It also does a pretty solid job of setting up Season 5, seeding future conflicts, romantic possibilities, and even higher emotional stakes.

Will There Be a Bridgerton Season 5?

Yes! As already stated, the Netflix original series has already been renewed for Season 5, but that’s not all! The Season 5 renewal was a two-season order, guaranteeing Bridgerton’s fate through Season 6. Exact details for the upcoming seasons have yet to be released, but Season 5 will focus on either Eloise or Francesca and their respective love stories from the books.

