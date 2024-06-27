Dexter Prequel Original Sin Casts Sarah Michelle Gellar

Dexter: Original Sin is adding Sarah Michelle Gellar. Just when you thought the push back toward the past couldn't get anymore literal, the Showtime series adds the star of Buffy The Vampire Slayer to the cast of the Dexter prequel. On social media, the show teased her involvement with the Showtime series as Chief Tanya Martin. So, she'll be keeping a close eye on Patrick Gibson's Dexter Morgan this time around. After all, Dexter: Original Sin is set in the far-flung past of 1991. So, the TV-favorite serial killer is a long way from the man we met in the prestige TV era years ago. Gellar isn't the only late Millenial/Gen X favorite along for the prequel either. Christian Slater is playing Dexter's dad, Harry Morgan in the series as well.

Showtime and Paramount Media Networks President Chris McCarthy sounds excited to explore a new chapter with a fan-favorite series. "The DEXTER saga has been an undeniable creative and popular success for SHOWTIME, both in its original, groundbreaking form and the record-setting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD," McCarthy wrote teasing other spinoffs. "The series is a rich foundation for other shows in the lane of complex, subversive antiheroes that SHOWTIME has always done so brilliantly. Clyde is deep into compelling stories and characters that will satisfy the cravings of our multifaceted audience."

Sarah Michelle Gellar is joining #DexterOriginalSin as CSI Chief Tanya Martin? Big slay 🩸 pic.twitter.com/Jm8mJpBdb7 — Dexter (@SHO_Dexter) June 27, 2024

How Does Dexter: Original Sin Connect To The Original Series?

(Photo: Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, and Molly Brown star in Dexter: Original Sin - Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images; Ted Ely)

In essence, it's a prequel to the beloved Showtime series: "Set in 1991 Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements' radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

"Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Clyde Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Michael Lehmann (Heathers), who serves as directing executive producer."

