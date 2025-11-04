New Doctor Who Daleks Spinoff Revives An Incredibly Powerful Bloodline Last Seen 60 Years Ago

A new Doctor Who spinoff is reviving an epic bloodline last seen 60 years ago, in a classic story called “The Daleks’ Master Plan.” The Doctor’s most fearsome enemies, the Daleks have cut a brutal swathe across time and space. They’re even responsible for the destruction of Gallifrey, coming within a hair’s breadth of wiping the Time Lords out.

The Daleks return in the new Big Finish audio-drama Bernice Summerfield: The Dalek Eternity 3, featuring Lisa Bowerman and Nicholas Briggs. What’s more, they’re set to work with the nephew of Mavic Chen, the high-ranking Guardian of the Solar System who betrayed humanity in an epic William Hartnell adventure. It seems the Daleks now have a new “masterplan,” and Sidney Chen (voiced by Alistair Toovey) is working with them. It’s down to former companion Bernice Summerfield to stop the new Dalek alliance.

The Chen Bloodline Has A Dark History

Played by Kevin Stoney in the classic William Hartnell adventure “The Daleks’ Master Plan,” Mavic Chen was elected Guardian of the Solar System around the turn of the 41st century. Ruthless and manipulative, he forged an alliance with the Daleks; he intended to betray them, stealing a powerful weapon known as the Time Destructor and using it to secure his own position. Chen worked with the Daleks to pursue William Hartnell’s First Doctor through time and space.

Mavic Chen met his end in “The Daleks’ Master Plan,” meeting the same fate as anyone foolish enough to work with the Daleks. He outlived his usefulness and was exterminated, dying with an expression of shock and horror on his face as he finally realized the reality of his own death. Mavic Chen has since been constantly referred to as the greater traitor in human history, giving him a dark legacy that evidently extends to the new Big Finish audio-drama.

Big Finish Is Once Again Adding More Depth To Doctor Who’s Legacy

Big Finish is returning to the Chen family, exploring that legacy of treachery. Sidney Chen is following in his uncle’s footsteps, but it remains to be seen whether he’s truly another traitor to the human race, or whether he’s actually trying to manipulate the Daleks in the hopes of redeeming his bloodline. This particular reference is quite a deep cut, but it’s the kind of thing Big Finish’s audio-dramas excel at; it will be fascinating to see how Mavic Chen’s betrayal has affected his wider family.

Meanwhile, it’s always exciting to see a former Doctor Who companion – even one as experienced as Bernice Summerfield – go up against the Daleks without the Doctor’s help. The Daleks are rightly feared as one of the most dangerous and destructive races in all time and space; the Fourth Doctor even contemplated genocide for a time (and the Ninth Doctor regretted not doing it). A Dalek story is always one with an impressive scale and scope, meaning The Dalek Eternity 3 should be unmissable.

Bernice Summerfield: The Dalek Eternity 3 is on sale now from Big Finish.

