King of The Hill Showrunner Explains Why Dale Still Doesn’t Know About Nancy’s Affair

The more things change in King of The Hill’s revival, the more they stay the same. Now that the fourteenth season, focusing on the Hill family, is out on Hulu, showrunner Saladin Patterson has been making the rounds to hype up Hank, Peggy, and Bobby’s comeback. In a wild new interview, Patterson dove right into the long-running love triangle between Dale, Nancy, and John Redcorn, and why he believes that Gribble has never quite figured out what is going on behind closed doors.

Patterson, in an interview with the outlet Popverse, noted that a major theory the creators behind the scenes had concerning the affair was something they kept in mind for the revival, “I’m not saying it’s the theory we adopted, but one of the more interesting theories is that Dale is such a conspiracy theorist that in his own mind when he sees the evidence of the affair, his conspiracy theory mind makes him attribute the evidence to other crazy things. That seems true to the character. We certainly operated under the more realistic premise that for Dale it’s a blind spot he has. And it makes the character a little more endearing to the audience because you feel for him. But you feel for him in a good way because you’re rooting for Dale.”

Nancy and John Redcorn Revisited

Saladin then went into detail regarding John and Nancy seemingly getting back together, even though they had originally split before the initial King of the Hill series finale with season thirteen, “Somethings we revisited, it was more in the mindset of looking at the series as a whole, versus where it ended. The Nancy and John Redcorn relationship was a part of that. Obviously when anyone thinks of the series as a whole, they think of Nancy and John Redcorn having the affair that Dale is unaware of. It did end in a way where they had gone their separate ways, but that’s one where we felt the fans who were going to see the revival, let’s give them what they remember as a whole from the past. And so, let’s kind of take Nancy and John Redcorn back to kind of where they were for most of the last series.”

In the fourteenth season, Nancy and John Redcorn started their own YouTube channel, “Selling Arlen,” in which they looked to sell houses in their Texas town. Hilariously, the idea for the two to co-host was Dale’s, who is still completely blind to what is taking place in front of his face. In the recent season finale, Peggy and Hank decided to invest in John Redcorn’s hilariously named “John Redcorn’s Red Corn,” meaning that should a fifteenth season be confirmed, we might see more of these beloved animated characters interacting.

