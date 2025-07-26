King of the Hill Confirms Dale’s Political Career

Play video

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season is only a few days away from arriving on Hulu, as the Hill family has been away from Arlen, Texas for quite some time. With all ten episodes hitting the streaming service on the same day, Hank Hill enthusiasts will have to binge the installments rather quickly before all the spoilers arrive online. In the build-up to the show’s comeback, the revival’s opening hinted that Dale Gribble might have waded into the world of politics. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the co-creators of the series hinted at just how high up Dale went in the political sphere.

Warning. If you want to avoid any and all spoilers for King of the Hill’s fourteenth season, you might want to turn back now. ComicBook.com was in attendance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con as the creators of King of the Hill spilled the beans on many of the revival’s upcoming secrets. The big secret regarding Dale is that while Hank and Peggy were in Saudi Arabia, not only did Gribble run for mayor, but he won. While co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels didn’t go into details regarding what Dale’s mayoral tenure was like, we have to imagine that Gribble becoming Arlen’s mayor is one thing that Hank didn’t miss when he left Arlen.

Dale Changes

Tragically, the original voice actor who brought Dale to life, Johnny Hardwick, passed away before he could fully breathe life into his character once again for King of the Hill’s fourteenth season. Replaced by Toby Huss, the voice actor who played Hank’s father Cotton, Huss was also in attendance at Comic-Con 2025. While discussing taking over for Hardwick, Toby stated, “I’m not going to improve on what Johnny did, but I hope he approves of it.”

One of the episodes that will be a part of King of the Hill’s revival will see Dale butting heads with Hank for a very hilarious reason. For some reason, Hill becomes a soccer coach and Gribble can’t wrap his head around why this is. Rather than simply taking an easy, calm approach to discovering the secret, Dale seemingly kidnaps and ties up Hank, believing that Hill might have been replaced with a sleeper agent. While things might have changed in the years that Peggy and Hank were away, it seems that Dale has remained the same.

King of the Hill’s new season will hit Hulu on August 4th, with all ten episodes arriving on the same day. In recent days, the streaming service revealed that the next season of Futurama will be doing the same, releasing all its installments on day one. In the past, Hulu has taken a weekly approach to releasing many of its television series though it seems that some big animated favorites are taking a new path.

Want to see what other secrets are revealed about Arlen, Texas before the Hills' return?