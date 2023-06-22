New Series From Good Girls Creator Not Moving Forward at NBC

NBC is not moving forward with a new series that would have served as a mini Good Girls reunion. On Thursday, reports confirmed that a currently-untitled pilot starring former Parks and Recreation star Retta and co-created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, is not moving forward at NBC. Formerly known as Murder by the Book, the pilot is reportedly expected to be shopped to another home by its studio, Universal Television.

The pilot would follow an Instagram famous book reviewer take a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town. The series hails from Universal Television and Bans' Minnesota Logging Company production banner. Bans executive produces and writes along with Bill Krebs, while Retta and Casey Kyber are non-writing executive producers.

(Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What Are NBC's New Shows?

The Retta-starring pilot was one of two dramas that NBC is considering for the 2023-2024 season, with the other being Wolf, led by Star Trek star Zachary Quinto. Wolf is reportedly still in contention, with a decision expected by the end of the month. The network also previously made decisions on its two comedy pilots, only picking up St. Denis Medical to series, and passing on Amber Ruffin's Non-Evil Twin.

Why Was Good Girls Cancelled?

Good Girls was given the axe by NBC in 2021, even after plans had already started to form around a reduced fifth and final season. According to reports, Retta and fellow series stars Mae Whitman and Christina Hendricks had agreed to take pay cuts for this reduced season, but talks ultimately fell through.

"[We] very much wanted to bring Good Girls back for one more season to close out the story," an NBC insider acknowledged at the time, "but unfortunately we were unable to make the financials work."

What Is Good Girls About?

Good Girls followed three suburban Michigan mothers, two of whom are sisters, who are having a hard time trying to make ends meet. They are tired of having everything taken away from them, so they decide to pull off an unlikely heist by robbing a supermarket, only to discover that they are in for more than they expected. Their successful robbery attracts the attention of the store manager after he recognizes one of the women, but for a different reason altogether than just the money, and the attention of a mob gang that served the supermarket as a front. Now caught in a series of gang heists, debts, secrets, and familial crises, the others slowly descend down a path they never thought of going down before.

Good Girls starred Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, Rhetta, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The show was a fan-favorite part of NBC's arsenal, especially once full seasons of it became available to stream on Netflix.

What do you think of this new series being scrapped at NBC? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline