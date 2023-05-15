NBC Releases Primetime TV Schedule for 2023-2024

NBC has announced its 2023-2024 fall TV schedule, revealing a lineup of new and returning shows this season. Law & Order: Organized Crime, La Brea, Magnum P.I., and Lopez vs. Lopez will all return with new seasons, while sitcoms Grand Crew, American Auto, and Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock all remain on the bubble as their fates remain undecided. The Peacock network already aired the fifth and final season of New Amsterdam — the upcoming second season of the rebooted Quantum Leap will take its Tuesday timeslot — and fall regular The Blacklist will wrap up its 10-season run with its two-hour series finale on July 13th.

Among the returning shows are Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order and spin-offs Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit, American Ninja Warrior, and the rebooted Night Court. See the full schedule of fall TV listings below.

NBC Fall Schedule 2023





NBC Monday

8 p.m.: The Voice (Season 24)

10 p.m.: The Irrational (Season 1)



NBC Tuesday

8 p.m.: Night Court (Season 2)

8:30 p.m.: Extended Family (Season 1)

9 p.m.: The Voice (Season 24)

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap (Season 2)

NBC Wednesday

8 p.m.: Chicago Med (Season 9)

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire (Season 12)

10 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (Season 11)



NBC Thursday

8 p.m.: Law & Order (Season 23)

9 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (Season 25)

10 p.m.: Found (Season 1)



NBC Friday

8 p.m.: The Wall (Season 6)

9 p.m.: Dateline NBC



NBC Saturday

7 p.m.: Big Ten Pregame (on NBC and live on Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: Big Ten Saturday Night (on NBC and live on Peacock)



NBC Sunday

7 p.m.: Football Night in America (on NBC and live on Peacock)

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (on NBC and live on Peacock)