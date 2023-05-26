The Blacklist to Air on Different Day on NBC as Series Finale Approaches

NBC recently revealed that they were ending their hit series The Blacklist after 10 seasons on the network, and there has yet to be an announcement about when the series will air its finale. That is, until now. It has been officially announced when The Blacklist will end its run, as well as when the series will air on a new day. According to Deadline, The Blacklist is actually switching nights from Sundays at 10 p.m. and will now air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. starting June 1 with back-to-back episodes. NBC also revealed that The Blacklist's series finale will be a two-parter and air on July 13 from 8-10 p.m.

The Blacklist Producers on Ending Series

"After 10 years, hundreds of 'Blacklist' cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath in a statement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

The Blacklist premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013, and has been a solid performer for NBC. Season nine of the series was watched by some 29 million viewers with each episode, doubling its total viewers in L+35 vs. same day.

"We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of 'The Blacklist,' the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader," said Jason Clodfelter, Co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. "James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can't wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow."

The first nine seasons of The Blacklist are streaming on Netflix.

