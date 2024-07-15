New Snowpiercer Clip Previews the Final Season

After a long journey across multiple networks, the Snowpiercer television series is preparing for its grand farewell. The live-action series, which is based on the beloved graphic novel and film of the same name, will air its fourth and final season beginning this weekend, and viewers are very curious to see how this iteration of the story culminates.

To prepare fans for what the final season of Snowpiercer has in store, AMC has unveiled a new glimpse at footage from Season 4, which shows Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his allies arriving at Eden, the new colony established for survivors outside of the titular Snowpiercer train. AMC and AMC+ are the new home of Snowpiercer, after the already-completed final season was cancelled by TNT in early 2023.

What Is Snowpiercer About?

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

The series stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Summer, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Archie Panjabi, Clark Gregg, and Steven Ogg. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. Snowpiercer has had a unique journey to the small screen, after several years of remaining in development hell, as well as multiple network changes between TNT and its sister network, TBS.

“It was an interesting fan base to come on board,” Hall told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. “I think that a lot of people are looking for an escape from what’s going on right now, so sci-fi and kind of this post-apocalyptic fantasy world. It’s sci-fi, but it’s also great because the themes in it are very much what’s happening in the world, like current events, but it is wrapped in this kind of sci-fi feel. So you can see it happening in front of you, but it doesn’t hit as close to home as perhaps watching something that’s more based in reality and what’s going on right now.”

As mentioned above, the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer will premiere exclusively on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, July 21st.