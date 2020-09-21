Emmys: New Disney+ Ad Teases Fans With WandaVision and The Mandalorian Footage

✖

The 72nd Emmy Awards posed a challenge to all of Hollywood — how on Earth could the industry hold a massive awards event with strict social distancing in place? Perhaps to satisfy fans in lieu of a traditional awards presentation, Disney released a lengthy new trailer for Disney+ Sunday night, teasing upcoming properties, including The Mandalorian and WandaVision.

The Star Wars footage included Baby Yoda getting into some hijinks — including with a massive fireball — while the WandaVision footage teased a wedding between the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). See the clip for yourself below!

In an interview earlier this year, The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni revealed how the production invited Star Wars creator George Lucas to the set. According to Filoni, the iconic filmmaker had little to say in terms of criticism for the production.

"Not a tremendous amount. We talk about other stuff. When I talk with him, I like to get more knowledge. He'll give me some reminders, especially before I shoot something, about how many setups I should try to get in a day, and I might rack his brain for certain things about how to cover a scene," Filoni explained. "He's been very complimentary. I think he's enjoyed the show, and he said once [that] now he gets to watch it as a fan and watch it as a viewer. My job is to bring that knowledge forward and pass on what I've learned from him in every discipline to Jon and to the creative departments."

In a separate interview with EW, Filoni and Jon Favreau teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

The Mandalorian will debut on October 30th while WandaVision is still shaping up for its December release.