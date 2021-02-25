New Warriors Showrunner Reveals Look at Squirrel Girl Prop from Cancelled Pilot

Kevin Biegel, the Cougar Town and Enlisted producer who was set to serve as showrunner on Marvel’s ill-fated New Warriors TV series, hasn’t fully let go of the characters yet. Sure, the show isn’t coming back and the actors have moved on to other things, but earlier today he shared a photo of himself in front of a mirror, wearing a New Warriors t-shirt and showing off a previously-unseen photo of the headpiece Squirrel Girl would have worn on the show. The latter, which is the closest anyone has gotten yet to actually seeing some of the costumes from the unaired pilot, was sitting atop his young daughter’s head — which is, admit it, what you would do if you could take home adorable props from a show you worked hard on, and no one may ever see.

As in the comics, Squirrel Girl’s costume apparently included a headband with little squirrel ears designed onto it. Picture those cat-ear headphones and headbands that are so popular, but tinier and brown.

Wear your friends, even when they’re gone. And of course our daughters wear the Squirrel Girl ears from the pilot. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/QHr9XktNTJ — kevinbiegel (@kbiegel) February 25, 2021

The character of Squirrel Girl would have been played by Milana Vayntrub, best known for her role as an AT&T Mobile spokesperson in a series of popular ads from around the time the pilot was in development. The cast also included Keith David (The Flash, Spawn) as MODOK, a character who has his own animated series still in development at Hulu. That series itself marks one of the last remnants of what was once an ambitious attempt to bring Marvel animation to Hulu. The series is expected to premiere this year.

Here’s the New Warriors series description released by Marvel back when it was ordered straight to series in 2017:

“Marvel’s New Warriors” is about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world… Even if the world isn’t ready. Not quite super, not yet heroes, “Marvel’s New Warriors” is about that time in your life when you first enter adulthood and feel like you can do everything and nothing at once — except in this world, bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

This isn’t the first time Biegel has shared props from the show; in 2019, he tweeted a look around one of his work areas, where he had props from Enlisted, Cougar Town, Scrubs, and New Warriors.