Marvel’s New Warriors TV Show With Squirrel Girl Ordered Straight To Series

Marvel’s New Warriors has been ordered straight to series by Freeform. The new show will be a comedy featuring the Marvel Comics superhero team and the popular character of Squirrel Girl.

Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town, Scrubs) is nearing a deal to write the script and serve as the showrunner. The series has been given a 10-episode order, with each episode running 30 minutes long. That is the same episode count as Freeform’s other upcoming Marvel series Cloak and Dagger. The series is expected to debut 2018. Casting is expected to begin soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This adds yet another show to Marvel Television‘s growing library. On ABC, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is currently airing its fourth season. Marvel’s The Inhumans will debut first in IMAX on Labor Day before coming to the network.

Here’s the series description released by Marvel:

“Marvel’s New Warriors” is about six young people with powers living and working together. With powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers, the New Warriors want to make a difference in the world… Even if the world isn’t ready. Not quite super, not yet heroes, “Marvel’s New Warriors” is about that time in your life when you first enter adulthood and feel like you can do everything and nothing at once — except in this world, bad guys can be as terrifying as bad dates.

Up Next: Agents of SHIELD Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton

“Freeform’s mission is to deliver incredible content to young adults and Marvel Television seamlessly aligns with that mission–we couldn’t be more proud to collaborate with them on Marvel’s New Warriors,’” said Karey Burke, EVP, Programming & Development, Freeform in a statement.

“‘Marvel’s New Warriors’ have always been fan favorites and now particularly with the addition of Squirrel Girl, they are Marvel Television favorites as well,” said Marvel’s Head of Television and Executive Producer Jeph Loeb. “After the amazing experience we’ve had with Freeform on ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ we can’t think of a better place for our young heroes.”

On Netflix, Marvel Television expanded into the grittier side of the Marvel Universe with two seasons of Marvel’s Daredevil and one season each of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s Luke Cage, and Marvel’s Iron Fist. The four leads will meet in the upcoming Marvel’s The Defenders miniseries. A Daredevil spinoff based on The Punisher is expected to debut later in 2017.

With New Warriors and Cloak and Dagger, Marvel Television seems to be reaching for the teen and tween demographic that is Freeform’s (formerly ABC Family) bread and butter. A pilot for a Runaways TV series has also been filmed for Hulu. If ordered to series, Runaways will also likely target a teen audience.

In addition to to those series, Marvel Television has also struck up a working partnership with Fox Television to bring the X-Men to television. The first fruit of that deal is Legion, which debuted in 2017 and will return for a second season in 2018. The pilot for a second series, tentatively titled The Gifted, is currently in production.

More Marvel Television News: Daredevil Will Be The Only Masked Hero In The Defenders / Cloak and Dagger Episode Count Revealed / Iron Fist’s Ward Meachum Has A LinkedIn Profile