Nickelodeon Parts Ways With Producer Dan Schneider

It seems like Nickelodeon is taking a step back from its long-time partnership with Dan Schneider. According to new reports, the network has ended its relationship with the producer and his production team.

Not long ago, Deadline broke the exclusive report after Nickelodeon shared a statement with the site. “Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our long-time creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal,” the network explained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects.

BREAKING: Nickelodeon officially parts ways with Dan Schneider. DHD reports “multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider filed by members of his staff” “Under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars.” “Well documented temper issues for years.” — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 26, 2018

Continuing, Nickelodeon gave thanks to Schneider and his team at Bakery for the work they put into its lineup.

“Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery team have created a string of lasting, groundbreaking hits over the years including iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and the current number-one hit show on Nickelodeon, Henry Danger, the statement continued.

“We thank Dan and his Schneider’s Bakery producers, executives and social media team for their immeasurable contributions to Nickelodeon, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors. And Dan and Schneider’s Bakery are proud of the work they did together with Nickelodeon and will always remain big fans of the network.”

The decision comes shortly after Nickelodeon canceled Schneider’s latest series, Game Shakers. Deadline says the network is slated to move forward with the fifth season of Henry Danger, a series that Schneider helped create. As for The Adventures of Kid Danger, no word has been given on its future.

The new report goes on to state that Schneider’s exit comes after “multiple complaints of abusive behavior” were allegedly filed against the producer. Over the years, rumors about Schneider’s behavior have circulated, and Deadline writes that a recent temper flareup regarding Game Shakers’ cancellation occurred not too long ago.

If you are not familiar with Schneider’s tenure at Nickelodeon, it is a lengthy one. The producer is often credited with discovering some of the network’s most famous talent like Amanda Bynes, Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, and more. Schneider was one of Nickelodeon’s top live-action producers as he oversaw classic series like iCarly and continued producing hits thanks to recent series like Henry Danger.