How to Watch Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

It’s that time of year again! Nickelodeon’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards take place tonight, Saturday, April 9th and will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Hosted by iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski, the ceremony will feature an appearance from First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, performances from Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow, and plenty of slime—more than 1000 epic slimings and pranks are planned for the event. It sounds like a can’t-miss show as they celebrate fan-favorite stars of film, television, sports, and more and here’s how you can tune in to watch.
The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards air live from Los Angeles beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, NickToons, and Nick Jr. All four of these channels do require a cable subscription to be able to watch live. However, for those who have cut the cord, there are still some options. Live TV streaming services that have Nickelodeon available in their package will also broadcast the event. Among those are Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Philo, you will just want to check to see if Nickelodeon is included in your specific plan as some of the services do have tiers. Some of these services have free trials for new users so you’ll want to check the various terms and agreements.
In addition to some notable appearances and performances, the 25th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards also have a wide variety of celebrities lined up to present during the ceremony. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Isla Fisher, TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio & Dixie D’Amelio, Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Ralph Macchio, and WWE star Xavier Woods, plus The Flash’s Jordan Fisher, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Side Hustle’s Isaiah Crews have all been announced. You can check out the full list of nominees for the awards below.
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Danger Force
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
- The Flash
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
- American Idol
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
- America’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Wipeout
Favorite Cartoon
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
- Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
- Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
- Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
- Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
- Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)
Favorite Movie
- Cinderella
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Movie Actress
- Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
- Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
- Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
- Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
- Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
Favorite Movie Actor
- Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
- LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
- Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Disney and Pixar’s Luca
- Disney’s Encanto
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- Sing 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie
- Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
- Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
- Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
- Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
- Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Favorite Female Musical Artist
- Adele
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Musical Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
- Black Eyed Peas
- BTS
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Musical Collaboration
- “Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- “Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- “STAY” – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
Favorite Global Music Star
- Adele (UK)
- Camilo (Latin America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Tems (Africa)
- BTS (Asia)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Favorite Song
- “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
- “Up” – Cardi B
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Chlöe
- Glass Animals
- Jack Harlow
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Album
- 30 – Adele
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Creator
- Austin Creed
- MrBeast
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
- Spencer X
- Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
- Addison Rae
- Charli D’Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Kids Diana Show
- Lexi Rivera
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Candace Parker
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- Sasha Banks
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
Favorite Video Game
- Brookhaven
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2022
- Mario Party Superstars
