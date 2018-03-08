Nickelodeon Holding Open Casting Call For New Host Of Blue’s Clues

Blue’s Clues is coming back to television, and you have a chance to be a part of it.

Nickelodeon is remaking the classic show and are bringing in a brand new host for it, which could be you. Nickelodeon Casting revealed where you can sign up for its open casting call, which will happen on April 14 in Burbank, CA.

“Nickelodeon Casting is searching for the new host of Blue’s Clues! Register to secure your time at our April 14th open call here: http://blues-clues-host-casting.nick.com #BluesClues #BluesCluesOpenCall #NickelodeonCasting.”

The casting call also released a full description for the role, and while the previous hosts have both been male, the casting call opens it up to male and female. You can check out the full description below.

“We are seeking females and males who can play 18-25 years old, all ethnicities. Talent must be 18 years old or older to audition. Our host will have a comedy background, a natural connection with the camera, and will empower the home viewer to feel important, respected, and smart. Playing the guitar, singing, and juggling are all a plus. We are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. Please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, race, age, national origin, ethnic origin or any other basis prohibited by law.”

“With Blue’s Clues, Nickelodeon launched what became TV’s first generation of interactivity for preschoolers and set the bar for quality, curriculum-driven shows we have made since,” said Cyma Zarghami, President, Nickelodeon Group. “The new, modern version of Blue’s Clues will capture all the original’s creativity and visual identity for a whole new audience ready for its fun adventures and expertly designed problem-solving curriculum.”

Blue’s Clues was created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, and hit Nickelodeon in September of 1996, running for six seasons. The show became a staple in living rooms around the world and was heralded as an innovator in interactivity with kids.

Blue’s Clues has been picked up for 20 episodes, and will likely debut later this year.