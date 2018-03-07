Nickelodeon Remaking Blue’s Clues

Nickelodeon is relaunching one of its iconic shows, ushering in the return of the beloved puppy Blue.

Fans will know the adorable pup from the popular kids show Blue’s Clues, and now the network is developing a remake of the series. The show has been picked up for 20 episodes and will feature a refreshed but still, signature look with an all-new host, a host the studio will try and cast during its open casting call on April 14 in Southern California. You can find out more about the casting call here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With Blue’s Clues, Nickelodeon launched what became TV’s first generation of interactivity for preschoolers and set the bar for quality, curriculum-driven shows we have made since,” said Cyma Zarghami, President, Nickelodeon Group. “The new, modern version of Blue’s Clues will capture all the original’s creativity and visual identity for a whole new audience ready for its fun adventures and expertly designed problem-solving curriculum.”

The remake will center around the lovable puppy Blue, who takes viewers all around her animated world to solve puzzles alongside the human host. The show also encourages preschoolers to interact with the action onscreen, as they answer questions, point out clues, and jump on their feet to play along.

You can get your first look at the refreshed Blue in the image above.

Blue’s Clues was created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, and hit Nickelodeon in September of 1996, running for six seasons. The show became a staple in living rooms around the world and was heralded as an innovator in interactivity with kids. Blue’s Clues is still widely known today, despite not being on the air since 2007, and now a whole new generation of kids will have a chance to get to know Blue once again.

You can also find the original Blue’s Clues library on Nickelodeon’s video subscription service for preschoolers NOGGIN, though shorter clips can also be found on the Nick Jr. App and NickJr.com.