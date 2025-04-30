Shogun Season 2 Gets a Major Story and Cast Update (But There’s Bad News)

The global phenomenon known as Shogun has given fans hope and a sense of dread as we move towards its second season. Shogun is based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell, and quickly became the most-viewed program in FX history. It definitely doesn’t hurt that Shogun has been available to watch on FX, as well as stream on Hulu and Disney+. Fans have come to the conclusion that the more options available to watch their favorite shows, the better. The first season of Shogun wrapped up in Spring 2024, but we now have some new information for who will star in Season 2, and when production will begin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FX Entertainment President Gina Balian announced that Shogun is scheduled to begin physical production for Season 2 in January in Vancouver. For those counting, January is nine months away, meaning it’ll be even longer before Shogun Season 2 makes its way to TV and streaming services. But good things come to those who wait, and Shogun is preparing to bring another pulse-pounding season to its fans.

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, who created the series for television, recently wrapped a writers’ room devoted to creating a wholly original new chapter to the first season, which was an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel.

image credit: fx networks

In the first season, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war.

Part two of Shogun is set ten years after the events of the first season, and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.

Shogun was the winner of 18 Emmys, setting the record for the most Emmy Awards by a series in a single season. Shogun delivered FX its first Emmy in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Hiroyuki Sanada became the first Japanese actor to win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Sawai made history as the first actress of Asian descent to win Lead Actress in the same category.

The Golden Globes in January saw Shogun bring home even more hardware. The series won four Golden Globe awards, including Best TV Series – Drama. The creators behind Shogun gave an update after their Golden Globe victory lap.

Speaking at the Golden Globes after their big win, series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks offered an update on the status of the next batch of episodes, confirming when the next big step for the series will begin. “Season 2, it’s ongoing, we’re still trying, we haven’t given up, and….what can I say?” Kondo revealed to press in attendance. “I’m not sure what we can say.” Marks then stepped toward the microphone and offered as much as he could about Shogun season 2’s development, adding: “We’re about six weeks from the end of the writer’s room.”

FX Networks originally billed Shogun as a limited series, but its critical acclaim and huge ratings prompted The Walt Disney Company to pivot and change its plans. News began to spread that star Hiroyuki Sanda had signed a deal to return to the series. Shogun was then renewed for Seasons 2 and 3.

What do you think about Shogun not starting production on Season 2 until January 2026? Let us know in the comments below!